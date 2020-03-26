cerca

comunicati

Linglong Tire Donated Medical Supplies to Serbia to Fight COVID-19

di AdnKronos

26 Marzo 2020

Linglong Tire Donated Medical Supplies to Serbia to Fight COVID-19

BEIJING, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 25, Shandong Linglong Tyre Co., Ltd. donated 300,000 disposable surgical masks, 2,000 sets of medical protective clothing, and 10,000 COVID-19 antibody test kits to the Serbian government through the Embassy of the Republic of Serbia in the People's Republic of China. These medical supplies will arrive in Serbia soon. This is also the first time that Linglong Tire has donated to a country outside of China since the global spread of COVID-19.

On March 30, 2019, the project launch ceremony of Linglong's second overseas manufacturing base, Linglong International Europe D.O.O. Zrenjanin, was held in Serbia successfully. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic also made his appearance at this ceremony and delivered his speech. As an important foreign investment project in Serbia, the completion of this project will offer job opportunities to local people, raise their income and living standards and promote local economic development.

Meanwhile, since the construction of its project in Serbia, Linglong actively fulfills its corporate responsibilities and gives back to the local government and people through the sponsorship of Serbian SuperLiga and Sino-European Chess Elite Tournament in Serbia, which could better strengthen the culture exchanges between China and Serbia and improve Linglong's brand awareness in Serbia.

As a tire maker focusing on its international development, Linglong always actively fulfills its corporate responsibilities to the countries where its overseas manufacturing bases are located. The donation of medical supplies demonstrates Linglong's responsibility to work together with Serbian people to overcome this crisis.

Currently, the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic has come to a critical period. In response to the call of building community with shared future for mankind, Linglong Tire will pay close attention to the global epidemic development and make its contribution to the victory of the battle against the COVID-19. 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1137846/Linglong_Tire.jpg

 

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Conte chiude l'Italia in uno show

Conte chiude l'Italia in uno show | Chi si ferma e cosa resta aperto

Spunta la bozza dell'ultimo decretoEmergenza fino a luglio e super multe

La bozza dell'ultimo decreto: emergenza fino a luglio e super multe

Bufera social su Barbara Palombelli: più morti al nord perché... E al sud insorgono

Bufera sulla  Palombelli: più morti al nord perché... E al sud insorgono

Giorgia Meloni e il tremendo sospetto su Christine Lagarde. Così accusa Francia e Germania

Giorgia Meloni e il tremendo sospetto sulla Lagarde
Così rovinano l'Italia

Tutti in miseria, non i Zinga-boy

Tutti in miseria, non i Zinga-boy

Porta la voce, ma in mascherina. Rocco Casalino è terrorizzato dal coronavirus

Porta la voce, ma in mascherina. Casalino terrorizzato dal coronavirus

Coronavirus, a via del Corso i divieti non si rispettano. Tutti in giro a fare la spesa

Coronavirus, a via del Corso i divieti non si rispettano. Tutti in giro a fare la spesa

Coronavirus, dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: i meme

Dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: il meme è... virale

Roma, le regole anti coronavirus per gli immigrati non valgono: che succede in centro

Le regole per gli immigrati non valgono: che fanno in centro a Roma

Meloni e la maschera trendy Anche Salvini la indossa

Meloni e la maschera trendy
Anche Salvini la indossa (foto)

Coronavirus, furia Giorgia Meloni su Conte : convocazione immediata e ad oltranza del Parlamento

Furia Meloni su Conte: riaprire il Parlamento
Insorge Salvini, ora basta. Appello a Mattarella

Coronavirus, la minaccia del presidente Vincenzo De Luca: compare in video con la mazza

Ultimo avviso: il presidente De Luca compare in video con la mazza

La furia pazzesca del leone: come sbrana il ghepardo invasore

La furia pazzesca del leone: come sbrana il ghepardo invasore

Divieti, fisco e mascherine, le richieste di Salvini a Mattarella

Divieti, fisco e mascherine, l'appello di Salvini a Mattarella

Cosa fa Vasco Rossi chiuso in casa? Ecco "Senza parole" come non l'avete mai sentita

Cosa fa Vasco a casa? Ecco "Senza parole" come non l'avete mai sentita

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33