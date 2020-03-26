cerca

comunicati

Huami Technology Announces Official Partnership with Chinese Athletics Team

di AdnKronos

26 Marzo 2020

Huami Technology Announces Official Partnership with Chinese Athletics Team

Huami and C.A.T. Plan to Build a Joint Lab Based on Technology

SHENZHEN, China, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huami (NYSE: HMI) signed a formal cooperation agreement with Chinese Athletics Association. Whilst the agreement marks an official partnership with the Chinese Athletics Team and Chinese Athletics Association in smart wearable industry. The two sides are teaming up to develop Chinese sports by leveraging brand, market, R&D, and big data of smart wearable devices from Huami.

"The official partnership will promote the sports spirit and healthy lifestyle to the whole society, which also has a positive impact on building a leading sports nation," said Yu Hongchen, the Vice President of Chinese Athletics Association.

The partnership shall continue until 2025. During the period, the two sides will be in a joint effort to contribute to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Paris 2024 Olympic Games, 2021 World Athletics Championships, 2022 Asian Games, and 2023 World Athletics Championships. In addition, Huami will also participate in the operation and service of the Chinese Athletics Association.

According to the agreement, Huami owns exclusive rights granted by Chinese Athletics Association in the fields of smart wearables (smart wrist bands, smartwatches, smart earphones, smart glasses) and smart phones. Huami Amazfit Stratos 3 smartwatch and Amazfit PowerBuds earphones will be included in the first batch of "Chinese Athletics Team Officially Recommended Smart Wearable Products".

The two sides plan to set up a joint laboratory for track and field with the goal of healthy lifestyle. Based on Huami smart wearable devices, the laboratory will study the massive data of professional Chinese athletes and sports enthusiasts through intelligent algorithm and big data analysis technology. There will be professional research reports and industry standards to guide people on how to get healthier and become more effective at athletic training.

Huami is a biometric and activity data-driven company with significant expertise in smart wearable technology. Since its inception in 2013, Huami has established a global healthcare ecosystem, including smart wrist bands, smartwatches, sport earphones, smart treadmill, weight scale and related sports gear. Huami's self-owned brand Amazfit overseas has entered 70 more markets, including the United States, Germany, Japan, etc. As of August 2019, Huami has sold more than 100 million smart devices.

Besides, Huami currently enjoys extensive sports and health data. In terms of technology and innovation, Huami also has abundant experience. Meanwhile, Huami has numerous channels and strategic partnerships worldwide. In the field of sports and fitness, Huami has successively acquired core assets of Zepp International Limited, a leading multi-sport sensor technology company and the core assets of Physical Enterprises Inc. ("PEI"), previously controlled by the Adidas Group, which contribute Huami to maintaining the leading edge in technology and products.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1137919/Huami_Chinese_Athletics_Team.jpg  

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Conte chiude l'Italia in uno show

Conte chiude l'Italia in uno show | Chi si ferma e cosa resta aperto

Spunta la bozza dell'ultimo decretoEmergenza fino a luglio e super multe

La bozza dell'ultimo decreto: emergenza fino a luglio e super multe

Bufera social su Barbara Palombelli: più morti al nord perché... E al sud insorgono

Bufera sulla  Palombelli: più morti al nord perché... E al sud insorgono

Giorgia Meloni e il tremendo sospetto su Christine Lagarde. Così accusa Francia e Germania

Giorgia Meloni e il tremendo sospetto sulla Lagarde
Così rovinano l'Italia

Tutti in miseria, non i Zinga-boy

Tutti in miseria, non i Zinga-boy

Porta la voce, ma in mascherina. Rocco Casalino è terrorizzato dal coronavirus

Porta la voce, ma in mascherina. Casalino terrorizzato dal coronavirus

Coronavirus, a via del Corso i divieti non si rispettano. Tutti in giro a fare la spesa

Coronavirus, a via del Corso i divieti non si rispettano. Tutti in giro a fare la spesa

Coronavirus, dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: i meme

Dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: il meme è... virale

Roma, le regole anti coronavirus per gli immigrati non valgono: che succede in centro

Le regole per gli immigrati non valgono: che fanno in centro a Roma

Meloni e la maschera trendy Anche Salvini la indossa

Meloni e la maschera trendy
Anche Salvini la indossa (foto)

Coronavirus, furia Giorgia Meloni su Conte : convocazione immediata e ad oltranza del Parlamento

Furia Meloni su Conte: riaprire il Parlamento
Insorge Salvini, ora basta. Appello a Mattarella

Coronavirus, la minaccia del presidente Vincenzo De Luca: compare in video con la mazza

Ultimo avviso: il presidente De Luca compare in video con la mazza

La furia pazzesca del leone: come sbrana il ghepardo invasore

La furia pazzesca del leone: come sbrana il ghepardo invasore

Bufalo

Il bufalo-eroe sbaraglia il leone. Così si mette in salvo

Divieti, fisco e mascherine, le richieste di Salvini a Mattarella

Divieti, fisco e mascherine, l'appello di Salvini a Mattarella

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33