Designer and Manufacturer ASTOUND Group Develops and Builds Innovative Designs for Rapid Response COVID-19 Containment Kiosks in 72 Hours

di AdnKronos

26 Marzo 2020

Designer and Manufacturer ASTOUND Group Develops and Builds Innovative Designs for Rapid Response COVID-19 Containment Kiosks in 72 Hours

OFFERS THEIR DESIGN PLANS FREE TO OTHER MANUFACTURERS 

LAS VEGAS, Nevada, March 26, 2020 /CNW/ - ASTOUND Group, designer and manufacturer of exhibits, events and experiences has converted its production facilities in Las Vegas, Portland, Milwaukee and Toronto to manufacture and deploy medical grade COVID-19 containment check-in units for hospitals and clinics. Our system will also provide protective barriers for retail curb side and instore pick-up environments. The unit was designed as part of a family of rapidly deployable solutions to help protect front line health, retail and distribution workers who may otherwise be exposed. At the same time, ASTOUND announces that plans are underway to make their COVID-19 Rapid Assessment Center designs public for any capable manufacturer to join the effort to fight this pandemic immediately. 

"The shift to be part of a community driven solution to protect front line workers from exposure to COVID-19 started once we understood how much this was needed to keep people safe. We have the ability to design and manufacture very rapidly so shifting our attention to solving this problem made a lot of sense for us," said Andrew Pittam, VP, Client Services, ASTOUND 

In less than 72 hours the prototype kiosks were designed, manufactured, and installed at a COVID-19 Rapid Assessment Center for Unity Health in Toronto, Canada. "Andrew, I wanted to send a thank you to you and the rest of ASTOUND for the miracle that you pulled off this week. We had many people walk into the centre today in awe that we were able to pull it off. Please send my thanks to Marisa, Rick and the rest of the team. This is going to save lives." - Unity Health 

Since then, ASTOUND has expanded its manufacturing capabilities to provide significantly more screening stations for multiple hospitals throughout North America and are in the planning stage of various indoor and outdoor assessment centers.  In a commitment to the Global community efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, ASTOUND is also offering up their design solutions free to download for those who can manufacture them. 

"Time is the most important asset we can give right now. We are making the plans for our COVID-19 Rapid Assessment Center designs public at https://www.astoundgroup.com/containmentso that anyone with the capability to manufacture can do so immediately to aid in this fight. In this time of global crisis how we react and what we contribute are the only things seemingly under our control. Our core values at ASTOUND are 'Think Big'  'Build Love' and 'Give Back' we never could have imagined this level of practical implementation but it's incredibly inspiring to see the entire company get behind this effort." – Dale Morgan, Founder & CEO

About ASTOUND GroupASTOUND is a global solutions agency that specializes in the design and execution of memorable experiences for companies to share with their customers. ASTOUND's services include architectural fabrication, brand strategy and development, retail design and store rollouts, digital engagements, trade show booths, events and environments. 

Our offices span North America with locations in Toronto, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Milwaukee, Detroit and Portland. The combined fabrication facilities currently exceed 600,000 square feet with locations on the East and West coasts. 

RAPID ASSESSMENT CENTER REQUESTS Canada: Andrew Pittam, +1 (416) 316-1706andrew@astoundgroup.com  

United states Jen Chia, +1 (416) 889-1971jen@astoundgroup.com  

Additional News Coverage https://toronto.ctvnews.ca/oakville-manufacturer-produces-much-needed-hospital-equipment-amid-covid-19-pandemic-1.4863005

Kyle Bertrand: +1 (647) 983 5732, kbertrand@astoundgroup.comhttps://www.astoundgroup.comhttps://www.astoundgroup.com/containment

