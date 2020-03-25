cerca

comunicati

Sinopec Joins Global Fight Against COVID-19, Shipping Over 10,000 Tonnes of Disinfectant

di AdnKronos

25 Marzo 2020

Sinopec Joins Global Fight Against COVID-19, Shipping Over 10,000 Tonnes of Disinfectant

BEIJING, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world battles the COVID-19 pandemic, Sinopec Corp (HKG: 0386), China's leading energy and chemical company, has shown support and solidarity to the international community by supplying 10,256 tonnes of much-needed bleaching powder to countries grappling with an outbreak. To date, Sinopec Jianghan Salt & Chemical Complex has shipped bleaching powder to more than ten affected countries, including Italy, France, Thailand, Australia, New Zealand and Vietnam.

With the global pandemic spreading, demand for disinfectants—an essential product for epidemic prevention and control—is skyrocketing. Based in Hubei, China, Sinopec Jianghan Salt & Chemical Complex has overcome vast hurdles to help protect the world during these unprecedented times. Despite having a limited workforce, logistical restrictions and pressing domestic needs, Sinopec Jianghan Salt & Chemical Complex is working tirelessly to rise above these challenges and meet global demand for disinfectant.

The largest manufacturer of bleaching powder in Asia, Sinopec Jianghan Salt & Chemical Complex holds over 30% of the global market share and has a strong reputation in the market. Every year, the company exports products to over 80 countries and regions, including Europe, America, Australia and Russia. With ten bleaching powder production plants, annual production capacity of Sinopec Jianghan Salt & Chemical Complex is designed to reach up to 54,000 tonnes. Sinopec Jianghan Salt & Chemical Complex's plants are currently operating at full capacity, and the company has adjusted operations and production loads to meet the sharp increase in demand. At present, bleaching powder products from Sinopec Jianghan Salt & Chemical Complex have a best-in-class production yield rate of 100% and a premium production quality rate of 90%.

About Sinopec Corp.

Sinopec Corp. is one of the largest integrated energy and chemical companies in China. Its principal operations include the exploration, production, transportation and sale of petroleum and natural gas, petrochemical and coal chemical products, synthetic fiber, fertilizer and other chemical products, as well as other commodities and technologies. In addition, Sinopec is engaged in the research, development and application of energy technologies. With a corporate mission of "fueling beautiful life," Sinopec pursues strategies of value-orientation, innovation-driven development, integrated resource allocation, open cooperation and green and low-carbon growth to build a world-leading energy and chemical company.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/960416/SINOPEC_Logo.jpg  

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Conte chiude l'Italia in uno show

Conte chiude l'Italia in uno show | Chi si ferma e cosa resta aperto

Bufera social su Barbara Palombelli: più morti al nord perché... E al sud insorgono

Bufera sulla  Palombelli: più morti al nord perché... E al sud insorgono

Spunta la bozza dell'ultimo decretoEmergenza fino a luglio e super multe

La bozza dell'ultimo decreto: emergenza fino a luglio e super multe

Giorgia Meloni e il tremendo sospetto su Christine Lagarde. Così accusa Francia e Germania

Giorgia Meloni e il tremendo sospetto sulla Lagarde
Così rovinano l'Italia

Coronavirus, ecco il nuovo modulo di autocertificazione per uscire di casa

Cambia l'autocertificazione: il nuovo modulo obbligatorio per uscire di casa | SCARICA

Roma, le regole anti coronavirus per gli immigrati non valgono: che succede in centro

Le regole per gli immigrati non valgono: che fanno in centro a Roma

Porta la voce, ma in mascherina. Rocco Casalino è terrorizzato dal coronavirus

Porta la voce, ma in mascherina. Casalino terrorizzato dal coronavirus

Coronavirus, a via del Corso i divieti non si rispettano. Tutti in giro a fare la spesa

Coronavirus, a via del Corso i divieti non si rispettano. Tutti in giro a fare la spesa

Coronavirus, dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: i meme

Dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: il meme è... virale

Meloni e la maschera trendy Anche Salvini la indossa

Meloni e la maschera trendy
Anche Salvini la indossa (foto)

La furia pazzesca del leone: come sbrana il ghepardo invasore

La furia pazzesca del leone: come sbrana il ghepardo invasore

Coronavirus, furia Giorgia Meloni su Conte : convocazione immediata e ad oltranza del Parlamento

Furia Meloni su Conte: riaprire il Parlamento
Insorge Salvini, ora basta. Appello a Mattarella

Coronavirus, la minaccia del presidente Vincenzo De Luca: compare in video con la mazza

Ultimo avviso: il presidente De Luca compare in video con la mazza

Divieti, fisco e mascherine, le richieste di Salvini a Mattarella

Divieti, fisco e mascherine, l'appello di Salvini a Mattarella

Cosa fa Vasco Rossi chiuso in casa? Ecco "Senza parole" come non l'avete mai sentita

Cosa fa Vasco a casa? Ecco "Senza parole" come non l'avete mai sentita

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33