Lynn Shotwell Joins Worldwide ERC® as President & Chief Executive Officer

di AdnKronos

25 Marzo 2020

Distinguished International Human Resources Executive Tapped to Lead Global Mobility Trade Association Toward Shaping the Future of Work

ARLINGTON, Virginia, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide ERC®, the premier trade association for talent management and global mobility knowledge and innovation, today announced that Lynn Shotwell, GMS, SHRM-SCP, will join the organization as its new President & CEO on March 30. As an accomplished association executive, Shotwell brings a track record of successfully leading global workforce and talent mobility organizations to her new role. With more than 20 years of experience at the intersection of migration, economics and human capital, Shotwell will drive innovation for Worldwide ERC® as the organization supports mobility professionals encountering challenges and opportunities in today's global economy.

"The leadership team, board of directors and I are thrilled to work with an executive and proven CEO of Lynn's caliber and have complete confidence in her ability to drive our organization forward in a rapidly changing environment," said Ed Hannibal, GMS, chairman of the board at Worldwide ERC®. "Talent, mobility and duty of care strategies are more important now than ever. We look forward to working closely with Lynn to continue supporting our members and partners with the tools and knowledge needed for success."

Shotwell takes on the role three months after the departure of the former President & CEO. Shotwell accepted her new position following comprehensive efforts to identify the ideal candidate, which was led by prestigious executive search firm James & Co.

"I step into this role with a singular focus: to ensure our members have the resources they need to support the communities they serve," said Shotwell. "Now is the time for us all to pull together and confront this global challenge. Ours is an industry with a long of history of supporting people in the workplace — no matter where they are or where they work. You can be sure Worldwide ERC® and its members will be doing our part to aid in the global response to COVID-19."

Prior to joining Worldwide ERC®, Shotwell served as senior vice president and head, Global Outreach and Operations for the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), the world's largest HR professional society. In that role, Shotwell served as co-chair of the Business Mechanism of the Global Forum on Migration and Development and the Board of Trustees of World Education Services, drawing on her more than two decades of experience helping top organizations create global workforces.

Earlier in her career, Shotwell served as Executive Director at the Council for Global Immigration (CFGI)/American Council on International Personnel (ACIP), where she drove significant growth and led the organization's merger with SHRM in 2018. Shotwell has also provided mobility policy expertise as a lecturer and media spokesperson and has testified before the U.S. Congress, the United Nations and the World Trade Organization.

Find out how Worldwide ERC® is shaping the future of a dynamic, innovative and growing mobility community at www.worldwideerc.org.

About Worldwide ERC®Worldwide ERC® is a global organization committed to connecting and educating workforce mobility professionals across the globe since 1964. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., with offices in London and Shanghai, Worldwide ERC® is the source of global mobility knowledge and innovation in talent management from Europe, the Middle East and Africa, to Asia and across the Americas. For additional information, visit www.worldwideerc.org. 

PR CONTACT:Pam AndersonERC@sspr.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1137364/Lynn_Shotwell_Joins_Worldwide_ERC.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/877035/Worldwide_ERC_Logo.jpg 

