cerca

comunicati

Nomadic Tribe Suspends Travel Booking

di AdnKronos

24 Marzo 2020

DOVER, Delaware, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomadic Tribe, the dynamic global adventure enthusiast's community, has announced today the immediate temporary suspension of its travel booking platform, which provides travelers with an authentic experience to live with tribes due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

"At Nomadic Tribe, our focus is the wellbeing of our global community of travelers, suppliers, staff, and, of course, the tribes that we collaborate with; As a result of this, we have decided to suspend all bookings immediately," said Michael Edwards, Managing Director – Nomadic Tribe. "We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as soon as they become available," he added.

With a mission is to connect people, learn from, preserve, and give back to hundreds of incredible and inspiring indigenous communities around the world, the platform offers members the chance to create and share their own stories by living an authentic tribe experience.

Nomadic Tribe acknowledges and subscribes to the UNWTO Global Code of Ethics for Tourism and committed to maintain a unique online community and provide adventure enthusiasts' travelers with objective and honest information about their places of destination and the conditions of travel, hospitality, and stays.

For Media Inquiries, please contact: balissa@nomadictribe.com

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Conte chiude l'Italia in uno show

Conte chiude l'Italia in uno show | Chi si ferma e cosa resta aperto

Bufera social su Barbara Palombelli: più morti al nord perché... E al sud insorgono

Bufera sulla  Palombelli: più morti al nord perché... E al sud insorgono

Coronavirus, ecco il nuovo modulo di autocertificazione per uscire di casa

Cambia l'autocertificazione: il nuovo modulo obbligatorio per uscire di casa | SCARICA

Giorgia Meloni e il tremendo sospetto su Christine Lagarde. Così accusa Francia e Germania

Giorgia Meloni e il tremendo sospetto sulla Lagarde
Così rovinano l'Italia

A Roma non la contano giusta

A Roma non la contano giusta

Roma, le regole anti coronavirus per gli immigrati non valgono: che succede in centro

Le regole per gli immigrati non valgono: che fanno in centro a Roma

Porta la voce, ma in mascherina. Rocco Casalino è terrorizzato dal coronavirus

Porta la voce, ma in mascherina. Casalino terrorizzato dal coronavirus

Coronavirus, dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: i meme

Dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: il meme è... virale

Coronavirus, a via del Corso i divieti non si rispettano. Tutti in giro a fare la spesa

Coronavirus, a via del Corso i divieti non si rispettano. Tutti in giro a fare la spesa

Meloni e la maschera trendy Anche Salvini la indossa

Meloni e la maschera trendy
Anche Salvini la indossa (foto)

La furia pazzesca del leone: come sbrana il ghepardo invasore

La furia pazzesca del leone: come sbrana il ghepardo invasore

Coronavirus, furia Giorgia Meloni su Conte : convocazione immediata e ad oltranza del Parlamento

Furia Meloni su Conte: riaprire il Parlamento
Insorge Salvini, ora basta. Appello a Mattarella

Coronavirus, la minaccia del presidente Vincenzo De Luca: compare in video con la mazza

Ultimo avviso: il presidente De Luca compare in video con la mazza

Divieti, fisco e mascherine, le richieste di Salvini a Mattarella

Divieti, fisco e mascherine, l'appello di Salvini a Mattarella

Coronavirus, l'esercito porta via le bare da Bergamo: il video choc

L'esercito porta via le bare da Bergamo: il video choc che fa piangere l'Italia

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33