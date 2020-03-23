cerca

Hard Rock International Announces Property Closures

23 Marzo 2020

HOLLYWOOD, Florida, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective March 20, 2020 at 6 p.m. EST, Hard Rock International will temporarily close all company-owned Hard Rock Cafe® locations internationally, and select Hard Rock Hotel® and Hard Rock Hotel and Casino® locations in the U.S. and abroad. The safety and security of guests, team members and their families is, and has always been, Hard Rock's® highest priority. Over the past several weeks, Hard Rock properties have operated by working closely with safety and health agencies to align with local, state, federal and global public health guidelines in response to COVID-19.

These closures will support local, state and international efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus through social distancing. Hard Rock International will pay employees at company-owned locations for two weeks following the closure date.

For additional information, please visit www.hardrock.com. For our fans who want to buy Hard Rock merchandise, visit the online Rock Shop® at https://shop.hardrock.com and receive free shipping on orders throughout March. For additional at-home entertainment, download the Hard Rock Social Casino® app free on your Android or iOS devices.

About Hard Rock®

With venues in 76 countries spanning 262 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops® and Cafes - Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 83,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2018, Hard Rock International was recognized as a Forbes Magazine Top Employer for Women and Land Operator of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards. In 2019, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's America's Best Large Employers, Forbes Magazine's Top Employers for Women and No. 1 in J.D. Power's 2019 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study among Upper Upscale Hotel Chains. Hard Rock destinations are located in the world's greatest international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, where its headquarters are located. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/432209/Hard_Rock_International_New_Logo.jpg

