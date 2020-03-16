cerca

comunicati

Greek Company Solves the Global Issue of Availability of COVID-19 Sensitive Products in Online Pharmacies and Groceries

di AdnKronos

16 Marzo 2020

The Solution is being Implemented Globally by Technology Firm Convert Group  

ATHENS, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coming from a small country bouncing back from one of the deepest and most draining recessions in history, where data, analytics & coding talent is nonetheless extremely strong, Convert Group, a Greek technology firm, is unveiling a solution for one of the most important challenges of the COVID-19 retail hysteria: availability and price fluctuations of COVID-19 sensitive products in Online Pharmacies & Online Groceries. Convert Group's platforms have already been implemented with tremendous success in Italy, Spain and Greece in partnership with 10 out of the 15 biggest multinational Consumer Healthcare and FMCG firms such as RB (Dettol), Johnson & Johnson, GSK, Henkel, Bayer, Unilever, Beiersdorf, Barilla, Abbott, P&G, L'Oreal, Nestle, FrieslandCampina, Colgate Palmolive, The Coca-Cola Company and others. And today, the firm announced opening their infrastructure globally under an Enterprise Software-as-a-Service model for more manufacturers to gain visibility on their digital shelf presence. Convert Group's go-to-market approach only requires 5 days of setup as their Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning algorithms do most of the work.

"The global FMCG & Consumer Healthcare eCommerce market is valued at €280Β for 2020 according to Nielsen," comments Panayotis Gezerlis, CEO and founder of Convert Group. "Today we are seeing uplifts in demand of more than 2.000% per week in COVID-19 related products such as Antiseptics and Masks, more than 100% in spaghetti, rice and hygiene products and about 50% in food supplements and vitamins" His partner Elena Chailazopoulou, Deputy CEO & Director of Product Innovation, adds: "Manufacturers of FMCG & Consumer Healthcare products today face huge challenges in monitoring their digital shelf presence, product availability and sell-out pricing. Online purchases are skyrocketing around the world and that leads to stock-outs and price gouging which is extremely painful for the global communities in their fight against COVID-19. We are extremely pleased to offer our proven technology to Manufacturers around the world, following our successful rollout in Italy, Spain & Greece."

Convert Group operates projects in 9 countries and is expanding in more countries in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America & North America in a tremendous growth plan, supported by venture capital firms and private investors. They have a team of 45 talented data scientists, engineers, consultants & analysts, innovating on many fronts in eCommerce & omni-channel retail with their eRetail Audit & eRetail Content platforms.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1134172/Convert_Group_Global_PR.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1134173/Convert_Group_Logo.jpg

Press contactConvert Group Labrini BenaCommunications & PR T:  +30-215-215-0532 Email: lbena@convertgroup.com  

 

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Autocertificazione per spostarsi, il nuovo modulo del ministero

Autocertificazione per spostarsi, il nuovo modulo del ministero

TENETEVI IL VOSTRO VIRUS

Tenetevi il vostro virus. L'aiuto che ci arriva da Ue e Bce

Piazzapulita, la terribile verità: Coronavirus come la Spagnola, morirà tantissima gente

"Coronavirus come la Spagnola". Il medico: si rischiano 600mila morti

Caos, litigi e lacrime ad Amici. Maria De Filippi furiosa caccia Valentin ma i social la condannano

Caos, litigi e lacrime ad Amici. Maria De Filippi furiosa caccia Valentin ma i social la condannano

Roma, le regole anti coronavirus per gli immigrati non valgono: che succede in centro

Le regole per gli immigrati non valgono: che fanno in centro a Roma [foto]

Coronavirus, dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: i meme

Dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: il meme è... virale

L'inquietante profezia di Bill Gates nel 2015: un virus ucciderà milioni di persone

L'inquietante profezia di Bill Gates: un virus ne ucciderà milioni [video]

Matteo Renzi inglese colpisce ancora. "Ti-ater..." l'intervista alla Cnn fa ridere i social

Torna il Renzi inglese. L'intervista alla Cnn fa ridere i social [video]

Il cane coraggioso all'assalto dei leoni. E finisce così

Il cane coraggioso all'assalto dei leoni. E finisce così

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33