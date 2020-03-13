cerca

comunicati

Infosys Ranked a Leader in NelsonHall's Cognitive and Self-Healing IT Infrastructure Management Services Report 2020

di AdnKronos

13 Marzo 2020

BENGALURU, India, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys has been ranked a Leader in NelsonHall's Cognitive and Self-Healing IT Infrastructure Management Services report 2020. Infosys emerged as a leader for being an asset-rich provider that continues to evolve its hybrid IT Management framework and automation capabilities.

The report calls out Infosys' focus on cognitive and AI operations as it continues to develop its hybrid IT management framework, and automation capabilities through a host of solutions like Infosys Infrastructure Management Suite, NIA, AssistEdge, and Enterprise Service Management Café. It also utilizes an extensive third-party partner ecosystem in a technology-agnostic approach. Additionally, the report highlights Infosys' ability to enhance consulting, advisory, and design thinking capabilities by leveraging WONGDOODY and Brilliant Basics acquisitions.

Infosys' strengths highlighted in the report are:

To read the full report, please visit https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud/insights/cognitive-self-healing.html

Photo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1123693/Cognitive_and_Self_Healing_IT_Infrastructure.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg

 

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Autocertificazione per spostarsi, il nuovo modulo del ministero

Autocertificazione per spostarsi, il nuovo modulo del ministero

TENETEVI IL VOSTRO VIRUS

TENETEVI IL VOSTRO VIRUS
L'aiuto che ci arriva da Ue e Bce

Piazzapulita, la terribile verità: Coronavirus come la Spagnola, morirà tantissima gente

"Coronavirus come la Spagnola". Il medico: si rischiano 600mila morti

Coronavirus, Giuseppe Conte: ecco il decreto 'Io resto a casa'. Tutta Italia diventa Zona Rossa

Tutta Italia "zona protetta". Scuole chiuse fino al 3 aprile, stop serie A

la grande fuga

Conte fa fuggire il virus da Milano. Ma scarica la colpa sulle Regioni

Roma, le regole anti coronavirus per gli immigrati non valgono: che succede in centro

Le regole per gli immigrati non valgono: che fanno in centro a Roma [foto]

Supermercati h24 presi d'assalto dopo il discorso del premier Conte

Conte finisce di parlare, assalto ai supermercati h24

Nicola Zingaretti a Porta a Porta E Bruno Vespa ritirò la mano

Zingaretti a Porta a Porta
E Bruno Vespa ritirò la mano

Coronavirus, dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: i meme

Dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: il meme è... virale

Il Pd finisce in quarantena dopo il caso Zingaretti

Il Pd finisce in quarantena
dopo il caso Zingaretti

Matteo Renzi inglese colpisce ancora. "Ti-ater..." l'intervista alla Cnn fa ridere i social

Torna il Renzi inglese. L'intervista alla Cnn fa ridere i social [video]

Elettra Lamborghini

Elettra Lamborghini raffinatissima col giochino sul water

Il cane coraggioso all'assalto dei leoni. E finisce così

Il cane coraggioso all'assalto dei leoni. E finisce così

Vittorio Sgarbi, verità brutale sul coronavirus: preoccupatevi solo se...

Sgarbi, verità brutale sul coronavirus: preoccupatevi solo se...

Elodie in versione balletto sexy insieme alla cantante di Mamacita

Elodie in versione balletto sexy insieme alla cantante di Mamacita

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33