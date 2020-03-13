Infosys Ranked a Leader in NelsonHall's Cognitive and Self-Healing IT Infrastructure Management Services Report 2020

cerca
BENGALURU, India, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys has been ranked a Leader in NelsonHall's Cognitive and Self-Healing IT Infrastructure Management Services report 2020. Infosys emerged as a leader for being an asset-rich provider that continues to evolve its hybrid IT Management framework and automation capabilities.
The report calls out Infosys' focus on cognitive and AI operations as it continues to develop its hybrid IT management framework, and automation capabilities through a host of solutions like Infosys Infrastructure Management Suite, NIA, AssistEdge, and Enterprise Service Management Café. It also utilizes an extensive third-party partner ecosystem in a technology-agnostic approach. Additionally, the report highlights Infosys' ability to enhance consulting, advisory, and design thinking capabilities by leveraging WONGDOODY and Brilliant Basics acquisitions.
Infosys' strengths highlighted in the report are:
To read the full report, please visit https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud/insights/cognitive-self-healing.html
