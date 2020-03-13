cerca

Huawei Powers Thailand Telemedicine Video Conference Solution to Fight Covid-19

AdnKronos

13 Marzo 2020

BANGKOK, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei has donated its Telemedicine Video Conference Solution to Thailand hospitals and Disease Control Department, to support Thailand people's fight against COVID-19.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul visited the IT Center of DDC. Through the Telemedicine Video Conference System, the Prime Minister expressed his regards to the medical staffs at Bamrasnaradura Hospital, Banplee Hospital, the Suvarnabhumi Airport, and thanked for their contribution.

 "I also want to express our gratitude for Huawei to help improve the efficiency of Thailand's fight against COVID-19 with their technological expertise. I wish Huawei could keep contributing to Thailand's digital transformation and improve people's lives in the future," said the Prime Minister.

The donations, totaling around 10 million baht, include seven sets of Telepresence Systems and 200 mobile user accounts, powered by Huawei's CloudLink Platform. In less than one week, Huawei's project team managed to complete the installation of the systems at all five locations.

The platform will enable medical experts across Thailand to work with frontline medical staff to conduct remote online consultations with patients, improving the efficiency and effectiveness of diagnosis and treatment. More importantly, doctors and nurses could monitor the patients' condition anywhere on smart devices, therefore reduce the risk of being infected. In addition, the remote teleconsultation and interactive training enabled by the system could also help improve the disease control ability of different areas in the country.

"I want to pay my homage to all the countermarching people in this outbreak interdiction war! Time is quiet, behind is everyone's selfless pay! Huawei will make every effort to support this battle. Thailand สู้ๆ!" said Abel Deng, CEO of Huawei Thailand.

