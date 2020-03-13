cerca

BE OPEN Announces the Winner of #BEOPENShadows Online Challenge

13 Marzo 2020

LONDON, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BE OPEN, a creative think-tank founded by the international entrepreneur and philanthropist Elena Baturina, announces the winner of #BEOPENShadows, a creative open call across social media.

BE OPEN believes that the ability for creative interpretation is not confined within the art and design industry. The series of online challenges reach out to those creative minds around the globe, who keep their eyes open, see inspiration in the everyday life, and are able to transform it with their own unique vision.

The new open call "BEOPEN Shadows" is dedicated to the subject of shadows in all fields of art. According an ancient Roman author Pliny the Elder, the very art of painting originates from trailing the edge of shadow. Later interplay of light and shadow gave birth to the art of photography, while the old fun of making shadows of fingers on the wall has grown into the shadow art.

Nowadays, art is impossible to imagine without shadows. Known as the opposite of light, they symbolize the "darker side" or are endowed with the meaning of one's alter ego. Shadows can bring rhythm and depth into the picture, their contrasted outlines and silhouettes can even become the very subject of an artwork.

Hundreds of people sent visuals that reflect this topic via Instagram with the #BEOPENShadows hashtag, as a way to celebrate people's ability to creatively interpret the reality around them. The entries closed in December 2019. BE OPEN Community members have selected the winning post from a shortlist of submissions with the highest number of likes by Instagram users.

Our congratulations and the €300 prize go to Saeed Zolfi, a photographer from Iran. Saeed believes that photography has become a new way to see, feel and understand all the phonemes without destructive noises of modern world.

Once again, we thank and applause all the creatives around the globe who take part in our challenges.

BE OPEN is a global initiative to foster creativity and innovation, a think-tank whose mission is to promote people and ideas today to build solutions for tomorrow. It is a cultural and social initiative founded by philanthropist, businesswoman and entrepreneur Elena Baturina. BE OPEN's mission is to harness creative brain power through a system of conferences, competitions, exhibitions, master classes and cultural events.

