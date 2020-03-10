cerca

Suntech awarded Top Brand PV seal by EuPD Research for five consecutive years

10 Marzo 2020

WUXI, China, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Suntech was awarded the certificate of "Top Brand PV" seal by EuPD Research, an authoritative research institute recognized worldwide, marking that Suntech has been honored as a leading solar brand in Europe for five consecutive years.

The "Top Brand PV" award is rated by EuPD Research in accordance with the Global PV Installer Monitor survey that covers over 100 global installers, and eventually goes to the most excellent among all upstream and downstream players of the photovoltaic industry, after a rigorous and just assessment focusing on product performance and services. This competition is beneficial for the entire industry to constantly deliver better products and services and enhance the quality of photovoltaic energy, thus pushing enterprises forward for higher effectiveness. Furthermore, Suntech has also been rated as a "Top Brand PV" seal in Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands in 2020. Outside Europe, on account of its brand strength and long-lasting attractiveness, Suntech has  the endorsement of EuPD Research in the Australian market for three consecutive years, along with the "Top Brand PV Australia" seal by EuPD Research.

Relying on its brand influence built on years of consistent efforts in the European market, where a robust pre-sales and after-sales service system has been created, Suntech has successfully brought in numbers of new customers while maintaining a stable cooperative relationship with established ones. In recent years, the scale of Suntech's business has steadily increased, and module shipments have increased by more than 20% for three consecutive years. As of the end of 2019, Suntech has supplied over 21GW photovoltaic modules to more than 90 countries. According to updated customs data, Suntech ranks 6th in the European market in terms of shipment volume, performs spectacularly well in Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, etc.

"Suntech was one of the first PV brands to enter the European market. We have been adhering to Suntech's quality for 20 years. Suntech has been honored a leading solar brand in Europe for five consecutive years, and most of the respondents in the EuPD Research were installers from mature distributed markets. They have cooperated with a large number of PV brands, but still choose Suntech. This is the best proof of Suntech's product quality," said Mr. Vincent Cao, Vice President of Suntech.

