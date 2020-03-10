cerca

comunicati

LOUIS XIII COGNAC Launches a New Limited-edition Celebrating Paris in 1900 With Its Second Opus of Time Collection

di AdnKronos

10 Marzo 2020

PARIS, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After the first opus "The Origin – 1874" commemorating the creation of LOUIS XIII, the House has partnered with the Monnaie de Paris and the Cristallerie of Saint-Louis to pay tribute to Paris in 1900, where LOUIS XIII received the highest praise.

To discover the film of the project, click here

For the press page, click here

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8693151-louis-xiii-launches-second-opus-of-time/

A creative limited-edition of 2000 numbered decanters commemorating this historical year, when Paris hosted the World Fair, celebrating the arts and craftsmanship of the city of lights.

In 1900, The Paris World Fair was a global festival of engineering feats, technical triumphs and creative prowess counting 83,000 exhibitors, which present a vision of the world 100 years ahead. Thanks to his founder Paul-Émile Rémy Martin, who was an active member of the Paris Universal Exposition jury of the Paris World Fair in 1900, LOUIS XIII was presented and received the highest praise.

A masterpiece by three French Houses with a shared passion for arts and craftsmanship

LOUIS XIII, The Monnaie de Paris and Saint-Louis have much in common: they are all historic French Houses that think ahead of their Time, legendary institutions perpetuating an ancestral savoir-faire. Today, with this unique limited edition, they have come together to capture the imprint of Time in a creation of lasting value.

The decanter is a reedition of the original bottle featuring 13 dentelle spikes instead of the usual 10, a stopper in the form of an upturned decanter, an elegant neck and 7 fleur-de-lys decorated with an 18 carats champagne gold, as well as a central medallion showcasing the limited edition unique medal.

Each decanter gives its owner exclusive access to a full-size medal specially minted by the Monnaie de Paris special workshops and engraved with the same, unique number as the decanter.

LOUIS XIII Time Collection: Tribute to City of Lights – 1900 Recommended retail price: 7000€ TTC.Availability globally at selected fine wine and spirits merchants and in the LOUIS XIII boutiques in Beijing, Xi'an and London.Availability on request through LOUIS XIII Conciergerie: conciergerie@louis-xiii.com. Please drink responsibly.

 

 

 

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1121463/LOUIS_XIII_COGNAC_Landscape.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1121460/LOUIS_XIII_COGNAC_Coffret.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1036000/Louis_XIII_Cognac_Logo.jpg

Contact: communication.louisxiii-cognac@louisxiii-cognac.com

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Un'ipotesi da brividi. Cosa c'è dietro la tele-svolta di Giuseppe Conte

Un'ipotesi da brividi. Cosa c'è dietro la tele-svolta di Giuseppe Conte

Autocertificazione per spostarsi, il nuovo modulo del ministero

Autocertificazione per spostarsi
Il nuovo modulo del ministero

Altro che Italia. Il primo focolaio d'Europa in Germania: Coronavirus identificato il 24 gennaio

Altro che Italia. Il primo focolaio d'Europa in Germania: Coronavirus identificato il 24 gennaio

la grande fuga

Conte fa fuggire il virus da Milano. Ma scarica la colpa sulle Regioni

"Come evitare il Coronavirus". Le regole anticontagio: non lo ferma il panico, ma l'intelligenza

"Come evitare il Coronavirus". Le regole anticontagio: non lo ferma il panico, ma l'intelligenza

Supermercati h24 presi d'assalto dopo il discorso del premier Conte

Conte finisce di parlare, assalto ai supermercati h24

Nicola Zingaretti a Porta a Porta E Bruno Vespa ritirò la mano

Zingaretti a Porta a Porta
E Bruno Vespa ritirò la mano

Coronavirus, dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: i meme

Dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: il meme è... virale

Il Pd finisce in quarantena dopo il caso Zingaretti

Il Pd finisce in quarantena
dopo il caso Zingaretti

Diletta Leotta scioglie pure la neve, e i fan si scaldano

Diletta Leotta, ultime foto pazzesche: scioglie pure la neve. E i fan si scaldano

Elettra Lamborghini

Elettra Lamborghini raffinatissima col giochino sul water

Vittorio Sgarbi, verità brutale sul coronavirus: preoccupatevi solo se...

Sgarbi, verità brutale sul coronavirus: preoccupatevi solo se...

Colpo di stato delle leonesse: la brutta fine del leone senza scampo

Colpo di stato delle leonesse: la brutta fine del leone senza scampo

Il prosciutto proibito di Salvini, i sei caffè di Renzi e l'orribile pizza francese. Il Superpodio!

Il prosciutto proibito di Salvini, i sei caffè di Renzi e l'orribile pizza francese. Il Superpodio!

Elettra Lamborghini è allupatissima. Lo svela così

Elettra Lamborghini è allupatissima. Lo svela così

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33