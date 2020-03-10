cerca

Infosys Positioned in the Winner's Podium of HFS Top Ten ServiceNow Services 2019 Report

di AdnKronos

10 Marzo 2020

BENGALURU, India, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys has been positioned in the Winner's Podium of the inaugural HFS Top Ten ServiceNow Services 2019 report for providing comprehensive Enterprise Service Management capabilities and vertical-focused solutions that enhances customer delight and service experience.

The 2019 HFS Top 10 ServiceNow Services report examines how service providers are evolving their offerings and capabilities in the ServiceNow services market. Infosys' ServiceNow offerings leverage technologies such as AI and automation to consumerize user-experience, optimize processes, boost productivity, and improve visibility into the organization's service management landscape. The report highlights Infosys' strengths in understanding industry challenges, delivery models, and talent cross-skilling to help enterprises extend service management capabilities beyond the IT function - HR Service Delivery, Customer Service Management, Security Operations and GRC.

The benefits of Infosys' ServiceNow offerings include:

To read the complete report, please access it here.

Click here to know more about Infosys ServiceNow offerings.

