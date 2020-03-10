cerca

comunicati

Hengtong Rockley Reveals 400G DR4 Silicon Photonics Optical Transceiver Module

di AdnKronos

10 Marzo 2020

SUZHOU, China, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hengtong Rockley Technology Co., Ltd. announces the release of a 400G QSFP-DD DR4 optical module based on Silicon Photonics technology for the next-generation data center network. Hengtong Rockley will have a live demo from March 10th to March 12th, 2020 at the OFC exhibition in San Diego, CA, USA. The new 400G QSFP-DD module is the first 400G Silicon Photonics optical module product revealed by Hengtong Rockley. The DR4 optical module will be used in next generation Cloud-scale datacenter networks for the connection between switches as a low-cost, low-power consumption optical connection solution. The deployment of 400G transceivers enables datacenter networks to deliver a 4x increase in network speed compared to existing deployments using 100G.

Hengtong Rockley's 400G QSFP-DD DR4 module uses the industry's most advanced 7nm DSP chip. The optical chipsets, that form the key building blocks of the transceiver, are from Rockley Photonics, Ltd., which will also live-demo their Silicon Photonics TX and RX PIC chipsets used in the Hengtong Rockley 400G DR4 transceiver in their booth at OFC. Rockley's Silicon Photonics technology not only integrates the passive and active optical components, to greatly reduce the need for optical sub-assembly, but also introduces a special design to ease fiber coupling. As a result of the automated passive alignment process for light sources and fiber arrays, the manufacturing process for the optical module has been simplified and made suitable for mass production.

Hengtong Rockley Technology Co., Ltd. is a joint venture established by Hengtong Optic-Electric Co., Ltd., China and Rockley Photonics Limited, UK. Hengtong Rockley designs and manufactures high-end optical modules. It is also committed to the design of Silicon Photonic chips and their integration, packaging, and testing, for improved competitiveness of optical module design and manufacturing.

 

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Un'ipotesi da brividi. Cosa c'è dietro la tele-svolta di Giuseppe Conte

Un'ipotesi da brividi. Cosa c'è dietro la tele-svolta di Giuseppe Conte

Altro che Italia. Il primo focolaio d'Europa in Germania: Coronavirus identificato il 24 gennaio

Altro che Italia. Il primo focolaio d'Europa in Germania: Coronavirus identificato il 24 gennaio

la grande fuga

Conte fa fuggire il virus da Milano. Ma scarica la colpa sulle Regioni

"Come evitare il Coronavirus". Le regole anticontagio: non lo ferma il panico, ma l'intelligenza

"Come evitare il Coronavirus". Le regole anticontagio: non lo ferma il panico, ma l'intelligenza

Piazza Pulita

Formigli mostra in tv
i malati gravi di coronavirus

Supermercati h24 presi d'assalto dopo il discorso del premier Conte

Conte finisce di parlare, assalto ai supermercati h24

Nicola Zingaretti a Porta a Porta E Bruno Vespa ritirò la mano

Zingaretti a Porta a Porta
E Bruno Vespa ritirò la mano

Coronavirus, dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: i meme

Dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: il meme è... virale

Il Pd finisce in quarantena dopo il caso Zingaretti

Il Pd finisce in quarantena
dopo il caso Zingaretti

Diletta Leotta scioglie pure la neve, e i fan si scaldano

Diletta Leotta, ultime foto pazzesche: scioglie pure la neve. E i fan si scaldano

Elettra Lamborghini

Elettra Lamborghini raffinatissima col giochino sul water

Vittorio Sgarbi, verità brutale sul coronavirus: preoccupatevi solo se...

Sgarbi, verità brutale sul coronavirus: preoccupatevi solo se...

Colpo di stato delle leonesse: la brutta fine del leone senza scampo

Colpo di stato delle leonesse: la brutta fine del leone senza scampo

Il prosciutto proibito di Salvini, i sei caffè di Renzi e l'orribile pizza francese. Il Superpodio!

Il prosciutto proibito di Salvini, i sei caffè di Renzi e l'orribile pizza francese. Il Superpodio!

Elettra Lamborghini è allupatissima. Lo svela così

Elettra Lamborghini è allupatissima. Lo svela così

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33