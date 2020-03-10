cerca

comunicati

Habasit Introduces a Belt-friendly TPU Scraper Bar That's Tough on Residues and Better For Food Safety

di AdnKronos

10 Marzo 2020

REINACH, Switzerland, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Belt scrapers are essential on food processing lines for removing product residue from belt surfaces and maintaining hygienic conditions. But since scraper bars are frequently made of metal and hard plastic, they can damage the belt surface on contact, leading to cracks and scratches that are potential breeding grounds for bacteria and can compromise food safety standards. Damaged surfaces also reduce belt service life. Now Habasit can offer a superior alternative solution: a belt-friendly TPU scraper bar for fabric and monolithic belts. Efficient in the removal of product residue, TPU scraper bars ensure better hygiene, are safer for belt surfaces, and easier to clean.

 

 

Belt scrapers are used on food processing lines to meet several process challenges. With the introduction of its new TPU scraper bar, Habasit is further improving the benefits this essential component brings to food processors.

The primary function of the scraper is to remove waste and debris from the belt surface during production. When scraping is done correctly, the benefits range from improved operational efficiency to better hygiene and food safety. This is because material build-up can lead to a loss of sprocket engagement, or tracking issues from residue build-up on roller drums causing belt edge damage and increased motor wear and energy consumption. Poor scraping that leaves product residue on the belt can result in spillage and material accumulation on the return roller, posing a potential risk of bacterial growth and cross contamination.

Metal and hard plastic scrapers can damage belt surfaces

Because belt scrapers help to resolve so many issues, the food processing industry has put up for years with a major disadvantage of rigid metal and hard plastic scraper bars: the risk of damaging the belt surface. When cracked and scratched, the belt becomes harder to clean, and cracks can become a home for bacteria to grow. Furthermore, such damage reduces the self-cleaning effect of surfaces with excellent release. Belts may also need more frequent replacement, meaning additional costs for new belts and line stoppages.

Key advantages of flexible TPU scraper bars

While classic belt scrapers are usually completely inflexible, the Habasit TPU scraper has the advantage of a flexible tip, which translates to three key advantages:

Array of options available

Habasit's new belt scraper bars are available in TPU Polyester and TPU Polyether, with a range of tip hardnesses from 85 to 95 ShA. The TPU Polyether scraper bars are particularly suitable for applications involving higher temperatures and humidity, where hydrolysis resistance is required. The TPU scraper bars come in a standard 2.4 m length that can be adjusted to customer requirements. X-ray and metal detectable versions are available for additional food safety requirements. The TPU scraper bars are food-contact compliant and fulfill both EU and FDA requirements.

About Habasit

Habasit helps customers improve the reliability, quality and productivity of their equipment and processes through comprehensive, tailor-made solutions based on its extensive range of fabric-based conveyor belts, plastic modular belts and chains, power transmission belts, and monolithic and timing belts. Established in 1946 in Basel, Switzerland, the family-owned company is present in over 70 countries, with 3,800+ employees in affiliated companies and service centers worldwide.

For further information, please visit www.habasit.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1033105/Habasit_Logo.jpg

Contact:Habasit International AG Römerstrasse 1, P.O. Box, CH-4153 Reinach BL, SwitzerlandTel.: +49 (0) 6071 / 9 69-0 Fax: +49 (0) 6071 / 9 69-52 33 Email: Habasit.Communications@habasit.com

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Un'ipotesi da brividi. Cosa c'è dietro la tele-svolta di Giuseppe Conte

Un'ipotesi da brividi. Cosa c'è dietro la tele-svolta di Giuseppe Conte

Autocertificazione per spostarsi, il nuovo modulo del ministero

Autocertificazione per spostarsi
Il nuovo modulo del ministero

Altro che Italia. Il primo focolaio d'Europa in Germania: Coronavirus identificato il 24 gennaio

Altro che Italia. Il primo focolaio d'Europa in Germania: Coronavirus identificato il 24 gennaio

la grande fuga

Conte fa fuggire il virus da Milano. Ma scarica la colpa sulle Regioni

"Come evitare il Coronavirus". Le regole anticontagio: non lo ferma il panico, ma l'intelligenza

"Come evitare il Coronavirus". Le regole anticontagio: non lo ferma il panico, ma l'intelligenza

Supermercati h24 presi d'assalto dopo il discorso del premier Conte

Conte finisce di parlare, assalto ai supermercati h24

Nicola Zingaretti a Porta a Porta E Bruno Vespa ritirò la mano

Zingaretti a Porta a Porta
E Bruno Vespa ritirò la mano

Coronavirus, dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: i meme

Dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: il meme è... virale

Il Pd finisce in quarantena dopo il caso Zingaretti

Il Pd finisce in quarantena
dopo il caso Zingaretti

Diletta Leotta scioglie pure la neve, e i fan si scaldano

Diletta Leotta, ultime foto pazzesche: scioglie pure la neve. E i fan si scaldano

Elettra Lamborghini

Elettra Lamborghini raffinatissima col giochino sul water

Vittorio Sgarbi, verità brutale sul coronavirus: preoccupatevi solo se...

Sgarbi, verità brutale sul coronavirus: preoccupatevi solo se...

Colpo di stato delle leonesse: la brutta fine del leone senza scampo

Colpo di stato delle leonesse: la brutta fine del leone senza scampo

Il prosciutto proibito di Salvini, i sei caffè di Renzi e l'orribile pizza francese. Il Superpodio!

Il prosciutto proibito di Salvini, i sei caffè di Renzi e l'orribile pizza francese. Il Superpodio!

Elettra Lamborghini è allupatissima. Lo svela così

Elettra Lamborghini è allupatissima. Lo svela così

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33