Discovery Life Sciences Expands Immunomonitoring Services To Accelerate Development Of New Cell Therapies

di AdnKronos

10 Marzo 2020

Significantly Enhances Flow Cytometry, Cell Culture, 10x Genomics, and Biospecimen Services to Speed Research and Development

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Life Sciences™(Discovery), a global leader in biospecimen solutions, genomic, cell, and immunohistochemical (IHC) services, today announced the significant expansion of its cell biology and immunology services laboratory, specifically to accelerate discovery, preclinical, and clinical development of new cell therapies and immunotherapeutics. The laboratory now provides 10x single-cell sequencing, combined with expanded flow cytometry and in vitro cell culture services, directly integrated with Discovery's leading global biospecimen procurement and processing infrastructure.

Discovery's combination of expert, consultative immunomonitoring services and industry-leading biospecimen solutions minimizes biospecimen-handling artifacts and significantly shortens timelines. Discovery's cell biology team embraces the company's Science at Your Service™ approach. The result is data of the highest quality and reliability to help scientists drive more expedient decisionmaking through every stage of drug and diagnostic development.

"We have the unique ability to control and optimize the protocols used to procure and process high-quality biospecimens, and then analyze them at any scale in our CLIA-registered flow cytometry and genomics laboratories," said Shawn Fahl, PhD, the immunologist spearheading Discovery's expanded lab. "We help clients understand immune response and tumor-immune interactions with confidence by controlling variables every step of the way—from biospecimen procurement through to data delivery."

"The next generation of cell therapies and immunotherapies demand the application of scientific innovation and quality to advance their development to reach the patient's bedside quickly.  We are investing in the next generation of scientific instrumentation and highly skilled professional staff to produce the most reliable data in the most expedient way to meet that need," said Glenn Bilawsky, Discovery's CEO. "Our integrated service platform now includes leading biospecimen, IHC, genomics, and expanded flow cytometry services. We can deliver comprehensive, multidimensional answers to complex biological and genetic questions, driving a better understanding of disease and response to treatment."

About Discovery Life Sciences Discovery Life Sciences is the global market leader in biospecimen analysis, procurement, distribution, and scientific services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostics industries. HudsonAlpha Discovery is Discovery's globally recognized sequencing and bioinformatics division that leverages the most current genomic research technologies to comprehensively support discovery, translational, and clinical research. Driven by science, the Discovery team engages with customers in an innovative, consultative approach to overcoming obstacles and reaching a faster end result. We are Science at your Service™! For more information, visit dls.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1022478/Discovery_LS_Logo.jpg

