cerca

comunicati

Sinopec Puts Its First Meltblown Non-Woven Fabric Line into Production

di AdnKronos

9 Marzo 2020

BEIJING, March 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forty-eight hours ahead of schedule, Sinopec Corp, China's leading energy and chemical company, put its first melt-blown non-woven fabric assembly line into operation at its Yanshan factory in Beijing on March 6. The Yanshan factory is a converted 3600 square meter old warehouse that has found new life as a global production base following the challenges brought by the coronavirus outbreak. 

The 14,400-ton capacity Yanshan facility is one of Sinopec's two melt-blown non-woven fabric assembly bases and is co-managed with China National Machinery Industry Corporation. The base has two non-woven production lines and three spunbond production lines and can produce up to 4 tons of melt-blown fabric for 1.2 million N95 disposable masks or 6 tons for 6 million disposable masks per day.

The new facility also takes advantage of Sinopec's integrated upstream supply-chain by sourcing local materials from Yanshan and support from the on-site synthetic resin production line. 

"It normally takes about half a year to complete the construction of a 10,000-ton melt-blown fabric factory - We have done it in 12 days, 48 hours ahead of schedule. In a challenging time like this, saving 48 hours means that we can produce an extra 12 million disposable masks," said Lv Dapeng, Spokesperson of Sinopec Corp.

The largest medical material supplier in China, Sinopec is a significant supplier of polypropylene, a key component in the production of disposable masks for medical use. The new assembly line will ensure a stable supply of medical supplies, such as masks and clothing, can be distributed across the nation and worldwide. 

"We are privileged to support those who are protecting us from the virus. Sinopec will utilize all of our resources to ensure supplies to the frontline are guaranteed," said Lv. 

Sinopec's other eight melt-blown non-woven fabric production lines in Yizheng, Jiangsu are currently under construction and are expected to enter operation by mid-April. 

About Sinopec Corp.Sinopec Corp. is one of the largest integrated energy and chemical companies in China. Its principal operations include the exploration, production, transportation and sale of petroleum and natural gas, petrochemical and coal chemical products, synthetic fiber, fertilizer and other chemical products, as well as other commodities and technologies. 

In addition, Sinopec is engaged in the research, development and application of energy technologies.

With a corporate mission of "fueling beautiful life," Sinopec pursues strategies of value-orientation, innovation-driven development, integrated resource allocation, open cooperation and green and low-carbon growth to build a world-leading energy and chemical company.

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Un'ipotesi da brividi. Cosa c'è dietro la tele-svolta di Giuseppe Conte

Un'ipotesi da brividi. Cosa c'è dietro la tele-svolta di Giuseppe Conte

Altro che Italia. Il primo focolaio d'Europa in Germania: Coronavirus identificato il 24 gennaio

Altro che Italia. Il primo focolaio d'Europa in Germania: Coronavirus identificato il 24 gennaio

la grande fuga

Conte fa fuggire il virus da Milano. Ma scarica la colpa sulle Regioni

"Come evitare il Coronavirus". Le regole anticontagio: non lo ferma il panico, ma l'intelligenza

"Come evitare il Coronavirus". Le regole anticontagio: non lo ferma il panico, ma l'intelligenza

Piazza Pulita

Formigli mostra in tv
i malati gravi di coronavirus

Nicola Zingaretti a Porta a Porta E Bruno Vespa ritirò la mano

Zingaretti a Porta a Porta
E Bruno Vespa ritirò la mano

Coronavirus, dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: i meme

Dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: il meme è... virale

Il Pd finisce in quarantena dopo il caso Zingaretti

Il Pd finisce in quarantena
dopo il caso Zingaretti

Diletta Leotta scioglie pure la neve, e i fan si scaldano

Diletta Leotta, ultime foto pazzesche: scioglie pure la neve. E i fan si scaldano

Sexy Clizia, ecco come fa impazzire gli uomini

Sexy Clizia, ecco come fa impazzire gli uomini

Vittorio Sgarbi, verità brutale sul coronavirus: preoccupatevi solo se...

Sgarbi, verità brutale sul coronavirus: preoccupatevi solo se...

Elettra Lamborghini

Elettra Lamborghini raffinatissima col giochino sul water

Colpo di stato delle leonesse: la brutta fine del leone senza scampo

Colpo di stato delle leonesse: la brutta fine del leone senza scampo

Il prosciutto proibito di Salvini, i sei caffè di Renzi e l'orribile pizza francese. Il Superpodio!

Il prosciutto proibito di Salvini, i sei caffè di Renzi e l'orribile pizza francese. Il Superpodio!

Conte è imbambolato, scende in campo Giorgia Meloni: venite in Italia

Giorgia Meloni al posto di Conte
Nessun rischio in Italia, venite qui

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33