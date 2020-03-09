cerca

Introducing Johnnie Walker Master's Ruby Reserve: Extremely Limited Edition Whisky Celebrating Master Blender Jim Beveridge's 40th Anniversary

di AdnKronos

9 Marzo 2020

LONDON, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnnie Walker is delighted to announce the launch of a new Scotch whisky honouring Johnnie Walker Master Blender Jim Beveridge's forty years of exceptional craft and dedication to whisky.  

 

 

Johnnie Walker Master's Ruby Reserve is made from some of the finest Scotch in the Johnnie Walker reserves, with Jim personally selecting eight exceptionally rare whiskies that evoke his earliest whisky-making memories to create a unique Scotch that provides a window into his distinguished career. 

Johnnie Walker Global Brand Director, John Williams said: "Jim is a giant of our industry and we wanted to make sure we marked this milestone with a truly special whisky. It was a pleasure to ask Jim to craft a Scotch that paid tribute to those whiskies that have left an indelible mark on his career."   

All the whiskies used to create Johnnie Walker Master's Ruby Reserve are at least forty years old and only 398 bottles are being released - an extremely limited run of an incredibly rare liquid.

Jim, who was recently awarded an OBE for his services to Scotch, has dedicated the last four decades to creating extraordinary whiskies that have been enjoyed in more than 180 countries around the world.

For this celebratory limited-edition, Jim, working closely with his team of whisky makers, has chosen whiskies from the 'ghost' distilleries of Cambus, Carsebridge, Pittyvaich and Port Ellen, all perfectly balanced with highly-aged expressions from Talisker, Royal Lochnagar, Glendullan and Cragganmore.

Jim said: "Every whisky that has gone into the creation of this new expression holds a special place in my heart. I worked at each of these distilleries during various points of my career and the flavours and smells of those whiskies transport me back to very happy times throughout my career at Johnnie Walker.

"The 'ghost' whiskies from Cambus, Carsebridge and Pittyvaich bring layers of rich fruit flavour. We've combined this with the flavours of dark chocolate, plums and cherries found in the wonderfully aged expressions of Royal Lochnagar, Glendullan and Cragganmore and the soft aromatic sea salt notes of Talisker and Port Ellen – creating a beautiful, full-bodied whisky."  

This exceptional whisky is presented in a beautiful, hand-crafted golden-red Baccarat crystal decanter. This emblematic colour - a tribute to Jim's ruby anniversary and a hallmark of Baccarat's most exceptional pieces - is the embodiment of unique craftsmanship handed down from generation to generation since the mid-19th Century. Clear crystal is gradually fused with 24-carat gold powder at exactly 540°C to achieve the iconic golden red finish.      

In addition to marking Jim's ruby anniversary, in 2020 Johnnie Walker will be celebrating 200 years of pushing boundaries with a number of new releases and the opening of Johnnie Walker Princes Street - a landmark visitor experience in the heart of Edinburgh, Scotland.

Johnnie Walker Master's Ruby Reserve has an ABV of 43% and a RRSP of GBP15,000 (including duties and taxes), on sale now.

Please enjoy Johnnie Walker responsibly.

Visit DRINKiQ.com for the facts. 

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1120616/Johnnie_Walker_Masters_Ruby_Reserve.jpg  

 

