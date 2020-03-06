Spinnaker Support Awarded Five 2020 International Stevie® Awards for Oracle and SAP Support Services

Recognized for customer service and innovation for several individuals and service teams

DENVER, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinnaker Support, a leading global provider of Oracle and SAP third-party support and managed services, today announced they were presented with a record five international Stevie Awards at the 14th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service ceremony in Las Vegas on February 28, 2020. The Stevie Awards are considered the world's premier business awards, and each year they recognize the top customer service individuals, teams, and departments.

Spinnaker Support received awards for:

Of the more than 2,600 nominations, only 35% were recognized as finalists. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide in seven specialized judging committees. All five nominations submitted by Spinnaker Support received an award, a new record for the company.

"Being recognized with Stevie Awards again this year is a tribute to the operations teams we have carefully built," stated Matt Stava, CEO at Spinnaker Support. "Our support model was designed from the beginning to provide superior, secure, and compliant customer service. We seek only those individuals who are willing to go above and beyond to make our customers successful. I am very proud that for the past 11 years, our hiring practices have consistently resulted in 98%+ customer satisfaction ratings."

Maggie Gallagher, president of the Stevie Awards, commented, "Every Finalist nominee should be proud of the work they did over the past 18 months to be recognized by the judges. They should also be proud of how well they effectively communicated those achievements to the judges."

