cerca

comunicati

Going Virtual: OCP Announces Rebirth of 2020 OCP Global Summit

di AdnKronos

6 Marzo 2020

Amid Growing Global Health Concerns OCP Moves Summit Online Week of May 11th

AUSTIN, Texas, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP), a collaborative community focused on redesigning hardware technology to efficiently support the growing demands on compute infrastructure, announces today its plans to reschedule the 2020 OCP Global Summit as a virtual event taking place the week of May 11th. The decision comes after the growing global health crisis surrounding COVID-19 and associated travel restrictions. By going virtual, OCP ensures its attendees, exhibitors and sponsors can still reap the benefits of the Summit without potentially putting their health at risk.

The OCP Virtual Global Summit will be a rich, interactive experience that can be accessed from anywhere in the world while incorporating all the key components of the Global Summit, including keynote sessions, executive tracks, an Expo Hall with Expo Hall talks, Engineering Workshops, the OCP Experience Center and the OCP Future Technologies Symposium. This format will allow us to reach a larger audience, with increased functionality for Q&A, panel discussions, live chat and one-on-one connections with key constituencies that you expect from the Summit.

"Our decision to reschedule the Global Summit as a virtual event was not one made lightly," comments Bill Carter, Chief Technology Officer at the Open Compute Project Foundation. "Ultimately, we decided it is the best decision for our community, and will allow all of the important networking and education that would have occurred onsite, in a much more convenient and safer environment. We are excited that we will be able to capitalize on the hard work our Members and Community leaders put into this event and continue to carry forward our mission."

OCP will allow sponsors to apply their commitments to this event, with no additional costs, and the organization will bear the incremental expenses for creating this event.

Please visit www.opencompute.org for updates on the OCP Virtual Global Summit, taking place the week of May 11th.

About Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP)The Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP) was initiated in 2011 with a mission to apply the benefits of open source and open collaboration to hardware and rapidly increase the pace of innovation in, near and around the data center's networking equipment, general purpose and GPU servers, storage devices and appliances, and scalable rack designs. OCP's collaboration model is being applied beyond the data center, helping to advance the telecom industry & EDGE infrastructure. www.opencompute.org

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1018821/OCP_Logo.jpg

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Un'ipotesi da brividi. Cosa c'è dietro la tele-svolta di Giuseppe Conte

Un'ipotesi da brividi. Cosa c'è dietro la tele-svolta di Giuseppe Conte

Un altro caso a Roma. Poliziotto di Spinaceto positivo al coronavirus

Poliziotto di Spinaceto positivo al coronavirus

Conte è al capolinea. Anche Mattarella non ne può più

Conte è al capolinea. Mattarella non ne può più

Il sospetto di Francesco Storace: sul coronavirus a Roma non ce la raccontano giusta

Il sospetto di Storace sul coronavirus: su Roma non
ce la raccontano giusta

Altro che Italia. Il primo focolaio d'Europa in Germania: Coronavirus identificato il 24 gennaio

Altro che Italia. Il primo focolaio d'Europa in Germania: Coronavirus identificato il 24 gennaio

Coronavirus, dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: i meme

Dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: il meme è... virale

Sexy Clizia, ecco come fa impazzire gli uomini

Sexy Clizia, ecco come fa impazzire gli uomini

Elettra Lamborghini senza limiti, pazzo twerking in piscina

Elettra Lamborghini senza limiti, pazzo twerking in piscina

Diletta Leotta scioglie pure la neve, e i fan si scaldano

Diletta Leotta, ultime foto pazzesche: scioglie pure la neve. E i fan si scaldano

Crolla un ponteggio, viene giù tutto: terrore in via Carlo Fadda

Crolla un ponteggio, viene giù tutto: terrore in via Carlo Fadda

La domanda choc con trappola a Matteo Salvini. Che ci casca

La domanda choc con trappola a Salvini. Che ci casca

Colpo di stato delle leonesse: la brutta fine del leone senza scampo

Colpo di stato delle leonesse: la brutta fine del leone senza scampo

Coronavirus, il Frecciarossa Milano-Roma viaggia così

La paura coronavirus corre sui binari, il Frecciarossa Milano-Roma viaggia così

Conte è imbambolato, scende in campo Giorgia Meloni: venite in Italia

Giorgia Meloni al posto di Conte
Nessun rischio in Italia, venite qui

Vasco Rossi fa l'autografo a luci rosse. Dove scrive la firma

Vasco Rossi fa l'autografo a luci rosse. La fan lo vuole proprio là

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33