CROMSOURCE Announces a Significant Milestone in Digital Management of Its Projects in Cooperation With Techorizon

di AdnKronos

3 Marzo 2020

VERONA, Italy, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CROMSOURCE announced today the achievement of a significant milestone in the digital management of clinical research projects for their clients. In February 2020 CROMSOURCE initiated the 1000th trial to be managed within the advanced TheClinical digital environment. TheClinical, developed by Techorizon, consists of customisable, integrated modules dedicated to the efficient digital management of every aspect of clinical research and development projects.

'Digitalisation is a key foundation of our working philosophy, and has been a significant source of our investment for many years', commented CROMSOURCE CEO, Dr. Oriana Zerbini. 'Our adoption and development of digital technologies provides our clients with benefits in efficiency, quality and visibility on their projects.'

'Our clients typically first consider CROMSOURCE in order to benefit from the flexibility, experience and client focus for which we are already recognised', added Kerry Dyson, Chief Operating Officer at CROMSOURCE. 'When they realise that we also offer a suite of integrated in-house digital services uncommon in other providers of mid-size, the strategic benefit to selecting CROMSOURCE as a partner becomes clear'.

'As a member of the CROMSOURCE group of companies, Techorizon has been able to develop digital applications which reflect exactly the needs of sponsors and service providers working in clinical research', noted Silvio Severini, Managing Director of Techorizon. 'The maturity and reliability of our fully validated systems is reflected by reaching this important milestone of the 1000th project to be managed in our TheClinical environment by CROMSOURCE.'  

About CROMSOURCE

CROMSOURCE is an ISO-certified, international contract research organisation providing a comprehensive portfolio of services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. Specialising in clinical development and staffing solutions, we offer a flexible approach to ensure our clients' unique needs are supported. CROMSOURCE is unparalleled in offering an End-to-End Guarantee covering trial timelines, enrolment, and price. CROMSOURCE operates offices across all regions of Europe and North America. For more information, visit www.cromsource.com.

About TECHORIZON

Techorizon are technology experts supplying the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries with advanced IT solutions and services. As a subsidiary of CROMSOURCE, Techorizon combines technical expertise with a deep understanding of clinical research processes to deliver to its clients innovative and customised technology solutions which seamlessly integrate to support all aspects of clinical development. For more information, visit www.techorizon.com.  

