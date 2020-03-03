cerca

comunicati

Coveris Enters CEE Market With Acquisition of Plasztik-Tranzit Kft

di AdnKronos

3 Marzo 2020

VIENNA, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coveris today announces the successful acquisition of Plasztik-Tranzit Kft, a specialist in high-quality flexible packaging solutions for the food industry, for an undisclosed sum. As part of the acquisition, Plasztik-Tranzit Kft is to be renamed Coveris Pirtó.

Founded in 1985, Plasztik-Tranzit Kft has become one of the leading flexo printing packaging producers in Hungary. The company offers modern inhouse capabilities including extrusion, state-of-the-art flexo printing, lamination and converting in both Hungary and neighbouring markets.

The acquisition of Plasztik-Tranzit Kft is part of Coveris' new growth strategy that aims to create a hub for high-tech packaging production in Eastern Europe, alongside growing its capacity in the medical, food and films businesses. Plasztik-Tranzit Kft's state of the art technology will allow Coveris to offer high quality extrusion, flexo printing, lamination and converting services to the Central and Eastern European market. This is the second acquisition of Coveris within the past six months, during which period Coveris also strongly increased and modernized capacity throughout its existing network

Jakob A. Mosser, CEO of Coveris, said. "We are delighted that after a two-year search we have now found the perfect CEE hub that will serve all our three Business units. The existing modern technology and the strong focus on high end converted products is very impressive. We are confident to grow the company within a couple of years to the current average size of Coveris' sites that is about m€ 50."

ABOUT COVERIS

Coveris is a leading European packaging company that manufactures flexible packaging solutions for some of the world's most respected brands. We develop packaging that protects all types of products - from food to pet food, from medical devices to industrial and agricultural products. Through our broad level of technical expertise, our high-quality packaging extends the shelf life of products hence helping to reduce waste and resource wastage. Together with our customers we are constantly working on new attractive and sustainable packaging solutions. Coveris operates 25 sites in the EMEA region with 4,200 employees. Coveris Group is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

www.coveris.com

ABOUT PLASZTIK-TRANZIT KFT

Plasztik-Tranzit Kft was founded 30 years ago and became one of the leading flexo printing packaging producers in Hungary. With inhouse extrusion, flexo printing, lamination and conversion capabilities Plasztik-Tranzit Kft offers solutions to complex demands and delivers high quality service, mainly for the food industry.

http://www.plasztik-tranzit.hu/en/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1095723/Coveris_Logo.jpg

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Clizia Incorvaia, dopo il GF Vip cosa pubblica su Instagram

Clizia Incorvaia, dopo il GF Vip cosa pubblica su Instagram

Un altro caso a Roma. Poliziotto di Spinaceto positivo al coronavirus

Poliziotto di Spinaceto positivo al coronavirus

Conte è al capolinea. Anche Mattarella non ne può più

Conte è al capolinea. Mattarella non ne può più

Il sospetto di Francesco Storace: sul coronavirus a Roma non ce la raccontano giusta

Il sospetto di Storace sul coronavirus: su Roma non
ce la raccontano giusta

Coronavirus, primo passeggero Alitalia malato: ha viaggiato tra Roma e Milano

Passeggero Alitalia malato: il viaggio tra Roma e Milano

Sexy Clizia, ecco come fa impazzire gli uomini

Sexy Clizia, ecco come fa impazzire gli uomini

Coronavirus, dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: i meme

Dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: il meme è... virale

Elettra Lamborghini senza limiti, pazzo twerking in piscina

Elettra Lamborghini senza limiti, pazzo twerking in piscina

Le immagini dell'attentato in Germania: investiti anche i bambini

Le immagini dell'attentato in Germania: investiti anche i bambini

Coronavirus, dal Wall Street Journal a Le Figaro: la stampa internazionale sui contagi in Italia

Dal Wall Street Journal a Le Figaro: la stampa internazionale sul Coronavirus italiano

La domanda choc con trappola a Matteo Salvini. Che ci casca

La domanda choc con trappola a Salvini. Che ci casca

La Lega torna Nord, i trionfi di Conte col Coronavirus, l'amico di Di Maio senza poltrona. Il Superpodio!

La Lega torna Nord, i trionfi
di Conte col Coronavirus
L'amico di Di Maio senza poltrona

La corsa non gli lascia scampo. Così il leone sbrana il leopardo

La corsa non gli lascia scampo. Così il leone sbrana il leopardo

Coronavirus, il Frecciarossa Milano-Roma viaggia così

La paura coronavirus corre sui binari, il Frecciarossa Milano-Roma viaggia così

Leone rischia di essere sopraffatto dalle iene, ma arrivano i rinforzi e...

Leone rischia di essere sopraffatto dalle iene, ma arrivano i rinforzi e...

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33