ilTempo TV

cerca

comunicati

KSB is First Reactor Coolant Pump Manufacturer to be Certified for Modern Nuclear Power Plants in China

di AdnKronos

12 Agosto 2019

- KSB has already received its first order for supplying five pumps to the Shidaowan nuclear power station. This is where the world's currently largest reactor of the AP/CAP series will be built. One part of the order will be manufactured at the headquarters in Frankenthal, the other in Shanghai, the seat of the joint venture Shanghai Electric-KSB Nuclear Pumps & Valves Co., Ltd. (SEC-KSB).

The prototype of the RUV pump has successfully passed the demanding tests in Lingang (China) where it proved its continuous operating reliability, for example. All measured values met or even exceeded the official test specifications. In total the pump set was in operation for more than 700 hours, out of which more than 500 hours at a temperature of over 284 °C. In accordance with the test specifications the pump, which has a drive rating of about 7.5 megawatts, was started and stopped in excess of 550 times. When dismantled after testing, all components were in perfect condition.

"The successful certification is an important milestone for KSB following a development period of close to ten years. It underlines our position as a technology leader in the nuclear market. This is a good starting point for us in the growing Chinese energy market. We are expecting to receive orders that will safeguard jobs also in Germany," says Dr Stephan Bross, member of Management of KSB SE & Co. KGaA.

- Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) -

ContactKSB SE & Co. KGaACorporate Communications67227 Frankenthal   Wilfried SauerTel. +49 6233 86-1140wilfried.sauer@ksb.com

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

.tv

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Agguato a Diabolik, lo storico capo ultrà della Lazio raggiunto da un colpo alla testa

Agguato a Diabolik, lo storico capo ultrà della Lazio ucciso nel parco

Diabolik dalla tentata scalata alla Lazio al narcotraffico

Diabolik dalla tentata scalata alla Lazio al narcotraffico

Diabolik, ombre sulla versione del cubano. Fuga dopo l’agguato: "Avevo paura

Ombre sulla versione del cubano fuggito dopo l’agguato: avevo paura

Immobiliare Bambin Gesù, Papa furioso

Bambin Gesù nel caos, Papa furioso

Il killer di Diabolik ripreso mentre fugge

Il killer di Diabolik ripreso mentre fugge

Colpito alla testa da un finto runner. Così è morto Diabolik

Colpito alla testa da un finto runner. Così è morto Diabolik

Camel toe: da Nicki a Khloé l'incidente osé diventa una moda

Camel toe: da Nicki a Khloé l'incidente osé diventa una moda

Diletta Leotta e la verità di Scardina. Il pugile lascia tutti a bocca asciutta

Diletta Leotta e la verità di Scardina. Il pugile lascia tutti a bocca asciutta

Elettra Lamborghini senza limiti, pazzo twerking in piscina

Elettra Lamborghini senza limiti, pazzo twerking in piscina

Diletta Leotta, l'ultima foto delle vacanze fa impazzire i fan

Diletta Leotta, l'ultima foto delle vacanze fa impazzire i fan

Ciao Darwin, tagliata la scena della caduta. E Bonolis...

Ciao Darwin, tagliata la scena della caduta. E Bonolis...

Sgarbi e Mughini se le danno in tv, rissa totale a Stasera Italia

Sgarbi e Mughini se le danno in tv, rissa totale a Stasera Italia [VIDEO]

L'operazione Summer Clean Station della Polizia a Venezia-Mestre

L'operazione Summer Clean Station della Polizia a Venezia-Mestre

Salvini: "Raderemo al suolo la casa della fottutissima zingara"

Salvini: "Raderemo al suolo la casa della fottutissima zingara"

Dl sicurezza bis, stretta su immigrazione e ordine pubblico

Dl sicurezza bis, stretta su immigrazione e ordine pubblico

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33