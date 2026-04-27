ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LAUNCHES GLOBAL EQUITY FUND, EXPANDING ITS SYSTEMATIC CORE EQUITY SUITE

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- LONDON, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allspring Global Investments™, a global asset management company with US$624 billion* in assets under advisement, today announced the launch of the Allspring (Lux) Worldwide Fund - Global Equity Fund, a UCITS sub-fund offering a systematic core global equity investment strategy designed to deliver consistent, repeatable alpha whilst maintaining disciplined risk management across market cycles.

"With the growing success of our Global Equity Enhanced Income Fund and our Climate Transition Global Equity Fund in our UCITS range, we are proud to now launch the Allspring Global Equity Fund in response to client demand for a core global equity solution. This new fund reflects our continued investment in systematic capabilities that combine rigorous quantitative research with fundamental insight", said Andy Sowerby, head of Allspring's International Client Group. "As clients look for dependable sources of potential outperformance in an increasingly complex global market, this strategy extends our global equity franchise with a risk-controlled core solution designed for compelling performance across market cycles".

The Global Equity Fund broadens Allspring's systematic global equity offering, complementing its existing Global Equity Enhanced Income and Climate Transition Global Equity Funds. These two funds were launched in July 2020 and July 2021, respectively, and both have delivered top-quartile performance within their peer groups since.

The new fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by using proprietary quantitative models integrated with fundamental validation to identify attractively valued, high-quality companies with supportive momentum characteristics. The fund aims to achieve positive excess returns relative to the MSCI All Country World Index. The portfolio is broadly diversified and constructed through a disciplined process that combines active stock selection with holistic risk management.

"Our Global Equity Fund is designed to serve as a true core allocation for global equity portfolios", said John Campbell, CFA, senior portfolio manager of the Global Equity Fund and head of Allspring's Systematic Core Equity team. "By targeting bottom-up alpha whilst actively managing macro and fundamental risks, the strategy aims to deliver a smoother excess return profile across different market environments".

The strategy is managed by Allspring's Systematic Core Equity team, which oversees approximately US$10.8 billion in assets and has decades of experience managing enhanced index, high-conviction equity solutions.

The fund is available to investors in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in our UCITS vehicle. It will also be available to investors in Switzerland and select Asian countries in the coming months.

ABOUT ALLSPRING Allspring Global Investments™ is an independent asset management company with more than US$624 billion in assets under advisement*, 18 offices globally and investment teams supported by 365+ investment professionals. Allspring is committed to thoughtful investing, purposeful planning and inspiring a new era of investing that pursues both financial returns and positive outcomes. For more information, please visit www.allspringglobal.com.

*As of 31 March 2026. Figures include discretionary and non-discretionary assets.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and is intended for professional/institutional investor and qualified client use only. Not for retail public use. This content and the information within do not constitute an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where or to any person to whom it would be unauthorized or unlawful to do so. It should not be considered investment advice, an investment recommendation, or investment research in any jurisdiction.

INVESTMENT RISKS: All investments contain risk. Your capital may be at risk. The value, price, or income of investments or financial instruments can fall as well as rise and is not guaranteed. You may not get back the amount originally invested. Past performance is not a guarantee or reliable indicator of future results. Returns may increase or decrease as a result of currency fluctuations.

Allspring Global Investments™ (Allspring) is the trade name for the asset management firms of Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC, a holding company indirectly owned by certain private funds of GTCR LLC and Reverence Capital Partners, L.P. These firms include but are not limited to Allspring Global Investments Luxembourg, S.A.; Allspring Funds Management, LLC; Allspring Global Investments, LLC; Allspring Global Investments (UK) Ltd.; Allspring Global Investments (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.; Allspring Global Investments (Hong Kong) Ltd.; Allspring Global Investments (Japan) Ltd.; and Galliard Capital Management, LLC. Unless otherwise stated, Allspring is the source of all data (which is current or as of the date stated). Content is provided for informational purposes only. Views, opinions, assumptions, or estimates are not necessarily those of Allspring or its affiliates, and there is no representation regarding their adequacy, accuracy, or completeness. They should not be relied upon and may be subject to change without notice.

© 2026 Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved. ALL-04142026-qxuja9fc

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