KuCoin Launches KuCard on Mastercard's Global Network in Australia, Advancing Real-World Crypto Payments

24 aprile 2026 a

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- First KuCard rollout in Australia brings seamless crypto payments to millions of Mastercard merchants.

SYDNEY, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform, today announced the launch of direct crypto payments via Mastercard's global network for eligible users in Australia, enabling users to make everyday purchases using crypto wherever Mastercard is accepted. Through a partnership with Immersve, a principal member of the Mastercard network, the solution allows users to make crypto-backed purchases wherever Mastercard is accepted, including via Apple Pay and Google Pay—advancing KuCoin's commitment to trust-first infrastructure and the real-world utility of digital assets.

Through the integration, USDC can be used to fund everyday spending in real time at the point of sale. At launch, the service supports 37 USDC trading pairs, enabling eligible users to pay with supported digital assets. At checkout, digital assets are converted to fiat currency for settlement through Mastercard's global payment network—so users can pay with a familiar card experience without manually pre-converting funds ahead of time.

The launch reflects KuCoin's broader trust-first strategy—strengthening security, transparency and compliance while expanding practical, real-world crypto usage. KuCoin continues to invest in resilient infrastructure for users and partners, focused on reinforcing confidence in the digital-asset ecosystem through security and accountability initiatives.

BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin, said: "Making digital assets useful in the real world requires trusted infrastructure—secure rails, clear compliance standards, and user-first protections. This launch brings Mastercard acceptance to our users in Australia, builds on our AUSTRAC DCE registration, reflecting KuCoin's commitment to responsible innovation and the everyday utility of crypto as it integrates into global finance. This solution empowers our users to spend their assets easily, securely, and globally—wherever Mastercard is accepted."

James Pinch, Australian Managing Director of KuCoin, added: "Australia is a fast-moving market for digital asset adoption. For everyday users, utility is the turning point. KuCard helps connect digital assets to real commerce through a familiar Mastercard payment experience—supporting broader adoption while reinforcing the importance of security, governance, and responsible innovation."

"Collaborating with well-known and trusted brands like Mastercard and KuCoin is a major step toward mainstream adoption of digital assets for everyday purchases," said Jerome Faury, CEO of Immersve. "Immersve is building the bridges between web3 and traditional finance on a global scale that enable individuals to spend crypto everywhere Mastercard is accepted. It's a game-changer for everyone."

Christian Rau, Senior Vice President of Digital Commercialization of Mastercard, added: "The partnership with KuCoin and Immersve is another example of Mastercard's ongoing commitment to responsible innovation in the Web3 space. By enabling the spending of digital assets at scale in a safe, secure, and compliant way, we're helping digital assets become truly usable in everyday life."

About KuCoinFounded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform trusted by over 40 million users across 200+ countries and regions. The platform delivers innovative and compliant digital-asset services, offering access to 1,000+ listed tokens, spot and futures trading, institutional wealth management, and a Web3 wallet. KuCoin does not provide services in the European Economic Area (EEA). In the EEA*, KuCoin EU is operated by KuCoin EU Exchange GmbH.

About ImmersveImmersve is a principal member of the Mastercard network. Its issuing-as-a-service platform supports both centralised and decentralised payment experiences. Exchanges, web3 wallets and DeFi protocols can easily integrate with Immersve's APIs and smart contracts to transact everywhere Mastercard is accepted, with no bank or fiat involved. Immersive is a regulated entity. For more information go to www.immersve.com.

About Mastercard Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we're building a resilient economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.www.mastercard.com

Axis One Markets Pty Ltd is a Corporate Authorised Representative of Immersve Pty Ltd (ACN 658 192 057, AFSL No. 545925) and is authorised to provide certain financial services in respect of 'KuCard' on Immersve's behalf, limited to the scope of its Corporate Authorised Representative agreement with Immersve Pty Ltd. 'KuCard' is issued or provided by Immersve Pty Ltd, and it is solely responsible for the issuance of that product, including all associated disclosures and obligations under its Australian financial services licence. Immersve Pty Ltd is not responsible for any financial products or services issued by Echuca Trading Pty Ltd. Before acquiring or using any such financial product or service, you should read the relevant Product Disclosure Statement ("PDS"), Financial Services Guide ("FSG"), Target Market Determination ("TMD"), and any other disclosure documents issued by Immersve Pty Ltd.

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