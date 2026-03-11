Virtune lists Stellar ETP on Deutsche Börse Xetra in Germany

11 marzo 2026 a

a

a

- Frankfurt, 11th of March 2026 - Swedish regulated crypto asset manager Virtune today announced the listing of the Virtune Stellar ETP on Deutsche Börse Xetra.

Virtune is a Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of physically backed crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs). Since its launch in 2023, Virtune has earned the trust of over 160,000 investors and today manages around USD 270 million in assets under management (AUM), reinforcing its position as one of Europe's leading issuers of regulated crypto ETPs.

Virtune is now expanding its product offering in Germany with the listing of the Virtune Stellar ETP.

This listing underscores Virtune's commitment to providing European investors with secure, transparent, and regulated access to the digital asset market. Coinbase acts as the crypto custodian for all Virtune ETPs, offering institutional-grade security, with the underlying crypto assets held in cold storage.

Christopher Kock, CEO of Virtune:“We are pleased to expand our product range on Deutsche Boerse Xetra with the Virtune Stellar ETP and continue strengthening our presence in the German market. With this launch, Virtune now offers eleven products in Germany, reflecting our ongoing commitment to broadening regulated digital asset investment opportunities for European investors.”

Virtune Stellar ETP:

For further inquiries, please contact:Christopher Kock, CEO & Member of the Board of DirectorsMobile: +46 70 073 45 64Email: [email protected]

About Virtune AB (Publ):Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and one of the fastest-growing issuers of crypto ETPs (Exchange-Traded Products) in Europe. Its product portfolio includes 22 ETPs with a total of USD 270 million in assets under management. The company is trusted by over 160,000 investors, and its products are listed on Deutsche Börse Xetra, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Helsinki, Euronext Amsterdam and Paris, as well as the Warsaw Stock Exchange (GPW). With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.

Cryptocurrency investments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice. Investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, and there is no guarantee that you will recover your invested capital. Please read the prospectus, KID, and terms at www.virtune.com.