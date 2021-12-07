Henlius' Phase 3 clinical study of novel PD-1 inhibitor serplulimab for the treatment of first-line extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) meets primary study endpoint

07 dicembre 2021 a

SHANGHAI, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. (2696.HK) announced that the first interim analysis met the primary study endpoint of the overall survival (OS) of the Phase 3 clinical study (NCT04063163) of its innovative PD-1 inhibitor serplulimab in combination with chemotherapy in previously untreated patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC). There is no anti-PD-1 mAb approved for the treatment of extensive-stage small cell lung cancer worldwide.

The study's main purpose is to explore the efficacy and safety of serplulimab in combination with chemotherapy in previously untreated patients with ES-SCLC. Based on the results of the interim analysis conducted by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC), serplulimab in combination with chemotherapy showed a significant improvement in OS against chemotherapy, which met the pre-defined efficacy criteria, with good safety and no detection of a new safety signal.

Professor Ying Cheng, the principal investigator of NCT04063163, Director of Department of Medical Oncology, Jilin Cancer Hospital, said, "I'm very excited to see that the Phase 3 study of serplulimab in ES-SCLC has met its primary endpoint OS, and its efficacy and safety have been fully validated. This study is the first and largest ES-SCLC international multi-center clinical study led by Chinese researchers for anti-PD-1 mAb. We are looking forward to serplulimab launching as soon as possible."

IDMC Chairman of NCT04063163, and Cancer Hospital Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, Professor Jie Wang, said, "SCLC is a type of lung cancer with strong invasion and poor prognosis, among which ES-SCLC cancer cells are prone to metastasis. At present, ES-SCLC is mainly treated with chemotherapy or chemotherapy combined with PD-L1 inhibitors. It is easy to progress after chemotherapy, and the 5-year survival rate is generally less than 5%. The prognosis has not been improved for a long time. The results of the Phase 3 trial of serplulimab bring a new option for anti-PD-1 mAb as a first-line ES-SCLC therapy."

Professor Giorgio Scagliotti from the Medical Oncology, University of Turin in Italy, one of IDMC members, said, "There are limited choices for SCLC clinical treatment, especially in anti-PD-1 mAb. This international multi-center Phase 3 clinical study on ES-SCLC has been carried out in many countries in Asia and Europe, with more than 580 subjects worldwide. By means of multi-center clinical data, we hope serplulimab will enter the international market and benefit more patients worldwide."

Mr. Jason Zhu, President of Henlius, said, "Serplulimab is an innovative mAb independently developed by Henlius, and the company has carried out a comprehensive first-line treatment layout for lung cancer. Based on the large number of unmet clinical needs, the company has invested in SCLC. The excellent results of this Phase 3 study are expected to contribute serplulimab in becoming the first anti-PD-1 mAb for the first-line treatment of SCLC, which will significantly improve the overall prognosis. Henlius focuses on high-incidence cancers both globally and in China. In the future, we will proactively promote the combination immunotherapy of serplulimab and international clinical research, benefiting more patients around the world."