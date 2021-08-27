CoinDesk positions itself for long-term growth with migration to Arc XP

27 agosto 2021 a

a

a

- WASHINGTON, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arc XP, a leading digital experience platform, today announced that CoinDesk, the most influential, trusted platform for a growing global community engaged in the transformation of the financial system and the emerging crypto economy, has successfully completed the migration of its media platform to Arc XP and the launch of its redesigned site launching in beta.

Already reaching tens of millions of users through its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts, research, and live events, CoinDesk has set forth a robust continued growth plan that includes bringing several new products to market but needed an experience platform that could help them achieve these goals.

CoinDesk selected Arc XP for its platform elasticity and ability to seamlessly support their global growth as well as its strong schema and ability to structure CoinDesk's content in a manner that allows them to swiftly query, update, transform and distribute it to an expanding stable of applications and platform.

Mina Azimov, Chief Product Officer said, "CoinDesk has seen exponential audience growth as crypto interest has become increasingly more mainstream. We went from 2.5 million unique visitors per month to more than 30 million. So we felt it's time to give that audience more reasons to be engaged by giving them a fuller experience. We're thrilled to work with Arc XP for our new site launching in beta."

By migrating to Arc XP and launching a redesigned site to drive performance and SEO, CoinDesk is now able to deliver the up-to-the-minute news and information its users are looking for in the constantly changing digital currency market quickly and efficiently with an experience that supports all its audiences long-term.

"Cryptocurrency, and digital assets as a whole, is one of the fastest growing financial sectors globally and CoinDesk is at the front of that," said Scot Gillespie, CTO and GM of Arc XP. "With Arc XP, CoinDesk is well-positioned to achieve its growth goals and to swiftly and effectively meet the needs of their users in this emerging and rapidly-changing industry."

About Arc XP

Arc XP is a cloud-based digital experience platform that helps enterprise companies, retail brands and media organizations create and distribute content, drive digital commerce, and deliver powerful multichannel experiences. A division of The Washington Post, Arc XP has powered the digital transformation of customers across the globe, currently serving over 1,500 sites in more than 25 countries that reach 1.5 billion unique visitors monthly.

About CoinDesk

CoinDesk is the most influential, trusted platform for a growing global community engaged in the transformation of the financial system and the emerging crypto economy. Founded in May 2013, the CoinDesk platform provides millions of consumers interested in cryptocurrency assets and blockchain technology with news and insights, podcasts, live streaming, research reports, events, and a toolkit of indexes, data, and analytics. CoinDesk hosts the most influential event in blockchain and cryptocurrency, Consensus. More than $36 billion in assets under management are benchmarked against CoinDesk Indexes, and billions of dollars in trading volume have been quoted against them in the over-the-counter market. In January 2021, CoinDesk Inc. acquired TradeBlock, the premier platform for institutional digital currency traders and the leading provider of real-time indexes for the spot price of various digital currencies. TradeBlock is a subsidiary of CoinDesk, Inc, and operates entirely independently of CoinDesk Media. Twitter: @CoinDesk

Contact:Kathleen Floyd(202) 309-0785 [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1318597/Arc_Publishing_Logo.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1600288/CoinDeskLogo_Landscape_Dark_Logo.jpg