Sai Life Sciences becomes a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC)

- HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sai Life Sciences, a leading global Contract Research, Development & Manufacturing Organization (CRO/ CDMO), today announced that it has become a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the world's largest sustainability initiative. As a signatory, Sai Life Sciences has committed itself to adopting the Ten Principles of the UNGC on human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption, reinforcing the company's commitment to corporate responsibility and sustainability.

Making the announcement, Krishna Kanumuri, CEO & Managing Director said, "As we pursue our vision and business growth, we consciously integrate our social, environmental and governance responsibilities. We have committed ourselves to implement Ten Principles of the UNGC and to make them part of the strategy, culture and day-to-day operations of our company. This will help us in strengthening our sustainability agenda and also accelerate our progress towards achieving our Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)."

Over the past two years, Sai Life Sciences has made significant investments and progress in advancing its Sustainability agenda as part of its organizational transformation initiative, Sai Nxt.

