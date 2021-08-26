Bumble and bumble Expands Its Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Line with Skincare-Inspired Ultra Rich Collection

26 agosto 2021 a

a

a

- The new deeply hydrating formulas deliver up to 72 hours of hydration, high-humidity protection, and frizz reduction.

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bumble and bumble, the authority in professional hair care and styling products, introduces the Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Ultra Rich collection, a comprehensive haircare regimen that delivers velvety, ultra-rich hydration to the driest hair.

An extension of the best-selling Hairdresser's Invisible Oil collection, Ultra Rich includes a Shampoo, Conditioner, and Hyaluronic Treatment Lotion that together deliver scalp-to-ends nourishment and up to 72 hours hydration, high-humidity protection, and frizz reduction.

Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Ultra Rich is formulated for all hair types and textures, 4C-1A, in a creamy formula infused with skincare-grade biomimetic Hyaluronic Acid, Kalahari Melon Seed Oil, and the Hairdresser's Invisible Oil signature 6-oil blend.

"We developed Ultra Rich after noticing an unmet need for deep hydration, particularly for consumers with extremely dry, thick, frizzy hair. Formulated with powerful skincare-inspired ingredients, these products combined are able to provide hydration for days," said Christine Hall, Vice President, Hair Care & Color Research & Development at The Estée Lauder Companies, the parent company of Bumble and bumble.

Color-safe and free of sulfate cleansers, the Shampoo and Conditioner gently cleanse and nourish, leaving hair soft, shiny, and smooth.

The powerhouse of the cruelty-free range is the Hyaluronic Treatment Lotion, a multi-tasking leave-in that is a haven of moisture for dry, brittle hair. It helps to prevent split ends, detangles, and protects against breakage, while simultaneously providing heat protection up to 450°F/232°C.

"With recent launches Bb.Curl, Bb.Illuminated Blonde and now the Ultra Rich collection, we are continuing to expand our offerings for all hair types, textures and style preferences," said Amber Garrison, Senior Vice President and Global General Manager, Bumble and bumble.

Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Ultra Rich is available now at Bumble and bumble Flagship NYC Salons, Bb.Network Salons, bumbleandbumble.com and Sephora.

#HairdressersInvisibleOil #BbUltraRich

About Bumble and bumble.

Bumble and bumble began as a New York City salon in 1977, where Bumble and bumble hairdressers clipped, colored and styled their way into prominence in magazines, on runways, and backstage around the world.

The brand is inspired by masters of the craft – hair stylists and colorists who are obsessed with technical and artistic excellence through bold self-expression. Bumble and bumble invents products to meet these professionals' exacting standards that are also easy enough for anyone to use. From the iconic, wave-enhancing Surf Spray to the bestselling, mega-moisturizing Hairdresser's Invisible Oil range, these well-loved products are used by the pros in Bumble and bumble salons and by millions of people around the world at home every day.

Bumble and bumble creates products for all hair types, textures, and styles with uncompromising quality to instantly elevate your personal style with an effortlessly modern look. Bumble and bumble is deeply, passionately, and fearlessly dedicated to the craft of hair.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1602098/Invisible_Oil_Ultra_Rich.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1602099/Hairdresser_Invisible_Oil_Ultra_Rich.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1602100/Invisible_Oil_Ultra_Rich.jpg