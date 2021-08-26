Adagio Medical Reports 85% Freedom from AF at 12 Months After a Single Ablation Procedure in Patients with Persistent Atrial Fibrillation and Presents Recent Developments of Pulsed Field Cryoablation Technology

26 agosto 2021 a

- LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adagio Medical, Inc., a leading innovator in catheter ablation technologies for atrial fibrillation (AF) and ventricular tachycardia (VT), announced the results of its CryoCure-2 ultra-low temperature cryoablation (ULTC) prospective multi-center study in patients with AF at the 2021 Heart Rhythm Society Annual Meeting. The late-breaking clinical trials presentation was delivered by Dr. Tom De Potter, MD, Associate Director, Cardiovascular Center Department of Cardiology, Electrophysiology Section at the Cardiovascular Center OLV Hospital, Aalst, Belgium, on behalf of the CryoCure-2 investigators. The study enrolled 79 patients of which 45 patients had persistent AF with average duration of more than three (3) years from first diagnosis. At 12 months, freedom from AF after a single procedure was 82%, with 1.5% procedural complications rate when using newer generations of ULTC technology. In persistent AF patients, freedom from AF was 85%.

"We are pleased to see that a complete persistent AF ablation performed in the EP lab by one electrophysiologist using only one catheter achieves outcomes superior to more logistically complex procedures," said Dr. De Potter.

"The CE-Mark approved iCLASTM cryoablation system is commercial in Europe and is also part of an ongoing FDA IDE trial in the US (NCT # 04061603) for persistent AF," said Olav Bergheim, President and CEO of Adagio Medical. "ULTC is a platform technology which serves as a foundation for Adagio's broader product portfolio. We have recently announced the initiation of the study in patients with monomorphic VT and are actively pursuing pulsed field cryoablation (PFCA), which combines ULTC and pulsed field ablation (PFA) technologies."

"There is a unique, physiologic synergy between ultra-low temperature cryoablation and pulsed field ablation," said Dr. Atul Verma, MD, FRCPC, Director of Arrhythmia Services at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket, Ontario, Canada, and an Associate Professor at University of Toronto. "Adagio's technology allows the combination of these two modalities using a single catheter and console system. At this HRS meeting, we reported early pre-clinical data suggesting that PFCA can be done without generating microbubbles or skeletal muscle contractions compared to more conventional PFA, even at much higher energy levels. The Adagio approach may further improve the safety and efficacy of the ongoing PFA developments."

Adagio's PFCA system is currently under development and is expected to enter a first-in-human study later this year.

About Adagio Medical

Adagio Medical, Inc. (www.adagiomedical.com) is a privately held company located in Laguna Hills, California developing innovative cryoablation technologies that create continuous, linear, transmural lesions to treat cardiac arrhythmias, including paroxysmal and persistent atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, and ventricular tachycardia. Adagio Medical, Inc. is a Fjord Ventures portfolio company.

