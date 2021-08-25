The Adecco Group Continues to Shape Next Generation Leadership

25 agosto 2021 a

The Adecco Group announces 2021 CEO for One Month and releases new research highlighting the future of work from the perspective of future leaders.

Mani Makkar, 27, from India, has been named as the 2021 Global CEO for One Month to work alongside Alain Dehaze, CEO of the Adecco Group. The announcement coincides with the Group's release of its #CtheFuture 2.0 research, examining the profile of future leaders regarding education and skills, access to labour markets, the global health pandemic, and flexible working practices.

The Adecco Group's CEO for One Month programme builds next-generation leaders, with a focus on the new profile of leadership required in a post-pandemic world of work. The pandemic has demanded a new set of required leadership competencies and these expectations will accelerate the reinvention of the modern-day leader.

Following an 8-month selection process involving more than 147,000 applications from all over the world, Mani was chosen to spend one month serving alongside the Adecco Group CEO, Alain Dehaze. He will contribute to the day-to-day running of the world's leading talent advisory and solutions company and help shape the future world of work.

For the first time in the programme's history, two people will work together with the Adecco Group CEO: this year's Mani, as well as 2020 Global CEO for One Month, Jordan Topoleski. Jordan's CEO for One Month experience had to be postponed to this year, due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions. This gives the two talented young leaders the unique experience of not only developing their skills and knowledge through the CEO for One Month programme, but also to share in the experience and learn from each other.

Commenting on today's announcement, Adecco Group CEO, Alain Dehaze, said:

"It is with great pleasure that we welcome Mani Makkar to the Adecco Group, as the culmination of the CEO for One Month programme. I very much look forward to working closely with Mani and being inspired by the fresh new perspectives and insights that he brings to the table. Currently in its eleventh edition, the CEO for One Month programme is now more important than ever. With the landscape of the work world forever changed by the global pandemic, we must reinvent ourselves to adapt to the new leadership profile. The CEO for One Month programme is not just a unique career opportunity for the person chosen to be the Global CEO for One Month. It also offers us, the Adecco Group, the invaluable opportunity to develop and learn from the leaders of the future, as they prepare themselves to lead in times of uncertainty and disruption."

The 2021 Global CEO for One Month, Mani Makkar, said:

"I am thrilled to have been picked as the Adecco Group's CEO for One Month, especially as the process brought together a group of such talented individuals. I'd like to congratulate all the finalists and wish them well for the future. It's such an exciting opportunity and I'm really looking forward to helping the Adecco Group define the future of work, rethink the dynamics of the workplace, and define what it means to be a leader. This is especially true during these difficult times when the world of work is being so drastically changed by the pandemic."

Alongside today's announcement, the findings of a survey of future leaders have been released. The #CtheFuture 2.0 research, from the Adecco Group Foundation, comes at a time when sweeping workplace changes continue to shape the post-pandemic world of work – taking a toll on mental health and upending work arrangements and attitudes in numerous ways. The results show that, in our new world, flexible working hours will be expected by our future leaders.

Key findings:

About CEO for One Month

The CEO for One Month programme began as a local initiative in Norway in 2011 and went global in 2014, since growing to become a flagship initiative for the Adecco Group. It supports high potential people at the beginning of their careers, by helping them increase their employability and career prospects through highly effective work-based learning. It operates under the Adecco Group Foundation, which has the mission of ensuring sustainable livelihoods for underserved populations by creating real world solutions that increase employability and access to labour markets. Applications for the 2021 programme exceeded 147,000.

About the Adecco Group

The Adecco Group is the world's leading talent advisory and solutions company. We believe in making the future work for everyone, and every day enable more than 3.5 million careers. We skill, develop, and hire talent in 60 countries, enabling organisations to embrace the future of work. As a Fortune Global 500 company, we lead by example, creating shared value that fuels economies and builds better societies. Our culture of inclusivity, entrepreneurship and teamwork empowers our 30,000 employees. We are proud to have been consistently ranked one of the 'World's Best Workplaces' by Great Place to Work®. The Adecco Group AG is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN). The Group is powered by three global business units: Adecco, Talent Solutions and Modis.

