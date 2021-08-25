The 44th Jinhan Fair for Home & Gifts moves to on-site & online format

25 agosto 2021 a

- GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 44th Jinhan Fair for Home & Gifts will be held in both offline and online format this October. The on-site fair is expected to open its door from 22-25 October 2021 at PWTC Expo Guangzhou, while the virtual fair is scheduled on 11-27 October 2021.

Jinhan Fair will display with expected area of 85,000㎡ covering 9 categories of products for home decoration and gifts as usual. As China's premier platform, the fair brings 900 of the Chinese manufacturers together, buyers will enjoy competitive price and cutting edge design.

The online exhibition will continue to be held in a three-phase format, with each phase lasting four days via i.jinhanfair.com. The fair will feature with a series of customized virtual sourcing meetings, enabling global buyers to talk face to face with selected Chinese manufacturers easily and effectively. Last season, over 50 sessions of online sourcing meetings held successfully in a row.

Hereby we sincerely invite global buyers to join in this online and offline sourcing event this October: www.jinhanfair.com

Contact: Yongyi Xu, [email protected], +86-18927506411

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1600457/JINHAN_FAIR.jpg