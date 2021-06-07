Creative Economy in the spotlight for the first time at Russia's leading business platform, the SPIEF

07 giugno 2021 a

a

a

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --On 2nd June, more than 200 speakers will discuss the latest trends in the creative economy at a Creative Business Forum at this year's SPIEF, including: how to structure a creative ecosystem; women entrepreneurs in the sector; the development of cities and creative clusters; supporting emerging talent; digitalization; new media; blogging; arts; education; and sustainable fashion.

Business leaders, designers, urbanists, art world and media professionals will explore these issues with government representatives: Sergey Novikov, Chief of the Presidential Directorate for Social Projects; Olga Lyubimova, Minister of Culture of the Russian Federation; Valery Falkov, Minister of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation; and Gulnaz Kadyrova, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation.

The Forum is developing a roadmap for 2021, including presence at key Russian business platforms and Dubai Expo. International partner INTERNI's director, Gilda Bojardi, says: "Our partnership with the Creative Business Forum is about sharing best practice, making cultural exchanges and establishing an environment of mutual mentorship and learning. Creativity is the glue that can connect us, sustainably, around the world."

The Forum is on the UN's roadmap of significant events for the International Year of Creative Economy for Sustainable Development, 2021.

The Innosocium Foundation is managing the Creative Business Forum and partnering with Qatar'sEducation Above All Foundation. Qatar is SPIEF-2021's official guest country, so a special Russia-Qatar cultural dialogue session is programmed.

International speakers at the forum will include: director of the Istanbul Design Biennial, Deniz Ova; art specialist Simon de Pury; architect and curator of the Salone del Mobile Stefano Boeri; Ms Al-Remaihi, Director General of the Doha Film Institute; CEO of Aga Khan Trust for Culture, India, Ratish Nanda; Tarek Oliveira Shayya, Dubai Expo 2020; Design Miami Curatorial Director Aric Chen; Belgrade Design Week founder Jovan Jelovac; Marina Loshak, The Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts; film director Timur Bekmambetov; Pavel Prigara, The Manege Central Exhibition Hall; and Daniil Milokhin, the famous TikTok blogger.

Anton Kobyakov, Adviser to the President of the Russian Federation, said: "Holding this Forum at SPIEF for the first time is major recognition of the importance of this topic. We are on the verge of a new industrial policy in Russia and it will be based on the creative economy."

https://creativebusinessforum.com/

https://www.instagram.com/creativebusinessforum/

2-5 June 2021