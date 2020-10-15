Mindray Brings Groundbreaking New Systems to the High-End Anesthesia System Market

15 ottobre 2020 a

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 15 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindray (SZSE: 300760), a global leader in the development of innovative healthcare technology, hosts a virtual launch event on October 15 to introduce its brand new A9 and A8 anesthesia systems, which is now available in Europe and other selected regions. This marks Mindray's entry as a key player in the high-end anesthesia machine market. Click here to watch the event.

"Mindray is committed to improving outcomes by providing all-round safety to patients, clinicians and the environment. We believe these systems are a clear testament to that," said Ralph Zhao, General Manager of Sales and Marketing, Patient Monitoring and Life Support, Mindray. "Mindray's new systems feature state-of-the-art technologies that address the needs of clinicians during the entire perioperative period, allowing them to administer accurate, stable and safe anesthesia to patients, while minimizing the risks of human error, reducing workload, and lowering the environmental impact from the operating room."

Mindray's new anesthesia systems empower anesthesiologists to ensure comprehensive patient safety throughout the perioperative period, from induction to recovery. Using High Flow Nasal Cannula oxygen (HFNC), Mindray's new systems extend safe apnoeic time from 8 to up to 30 minutes to help clinicians intubate more easily.

The machines also integrate Automatic Controlled Anesthesia (ACA), a pioneering assistive technology that automatically adjusts fresh gas and vaporizer output to quickly achieve preset target end-tidal agent and inspiratory oxygen concentration, ensuring accurate and stable levels of anesthesia. The technology also helps cut down on workload for clinicians; while reducing cost by minimizing the consumption of gas and agents used throughout the case.

Committed to improving safety, Mindray's new systems feature ICU-quality ventilation technologies to protect a patient's respiratory system throughout the perioperative period. Both systems have integrated a Volume Exchanger, an innovative system that delivers precise and reliable ventilation to patients with rapid wash-in and wash-out time. Additionally, Mindray has incorporated powerful protective ventilation toolkits to reduce the incidence of post-operative complications, such as transpulmonary pressure monitoring.

Furthermore, to create a greener operating room, the A9 employs anesthetic gas reduction strategies during surgery. Clinical decision-support tools, such as the Optimizer, AA measurement and AA prediction, help advise clinicians of the most efficient gas flow to reduce waste. It also features an e-AGSS system that monitors the waste gas scavenging flow rate and indicates anomalies – plus switches off in standby to reduce energy consumption.

Designed with deep insights into the clinical workflow of the operating room, the intuitive user interfaces ease the workload of busy and stressed anesthesiologists. An 18.5" capacitive touchscreen with 360-degree rotation provides intuitive interface and up to 10 customizable profiles for different clinical scenarios or use requirements. Automated pre-use system check helps ensure proper functioning with graphic display of errors, and it can be scheduled any time as needed.

In addition, the machines can be physically connected to many other Mindray devices as a highly integrated anesthesia workstation. It can also seamlessly connect to multiple hospital information systems using Mindray's flexible integration solution, so caregivers can check on a patient's status anywhere, anytime.

