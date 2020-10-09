Host Waa Wei Wins First GMA & Wu Qing-Feng Awarded Best Male Vocalist

09 ottobre 2020 a

TAIPEI, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 31st Golden Melody Awards Ceremony, presented by "Ministry of Culture of Taiwan", was held on October 3rd at the Taipei Music Center. Wu Qing-Feng won this year's Best Male Vocalist – Mandarin category and shared that "I'm grateful that I never backed down and I'm grateful that I continued to sing and perform." Waa Wei received the award for Best Female Vocalist – Mandarin, and she hopes there are more to come in the future. Other winners include Fire EX. for Best Musical Group, Chih Siou for Best New Artist, ABAO for both Song of the Year and Album of the Year, and G.E.M. for the Jury Award for her City Zoo album. Jolin Tsai presented the Best Album in Mandarin award to Joanne Wang for Love is Calling Me album, and she expressed that, "It's incredibly touching to see how hard everyone has worked to make this ceremony possible through a pandemic."

Chinese-language pop songstress, Hebe Tien, performed "Anything Goes", "You Should Know About it", and "Learning from Drunk". The queen of love songs, Fish Leong, sang "If One Day", "How Am I", "Unfortunately Not You", "Pain that Breathes", and "J'Adore". Previous GMA winner for the best vocalist category, JJ Lin, performed, "A Thousand Years Later" and "No Turning Back". Waa Wei delivered "Heaven", "Mon Chéri", "Death of Narcissus", "Full Stop", "I Only Care About You", and "Be an Extraordinary Ordinary Person". ØZI performed the hit song "B.O" and 9m88 delivered a performance for "Aim High". Joanna Wang did a cover on Teresa Teng's "Lover" while A-Yue performed with MJ116's Muta and Kenzy to present "Hands in the Pockets" to a thunderous applause.

Wing Lo, Daniel Lo, Kasiwa, Suming Rupin, Chungho, Henry Hsu, and the Malan Choir commenced the ceremony with a fusion performance that incorporated indigenous languages, Hakka, and Taiwanese. Their performance was able to capture the resilience and hope of this year's theme of Life. The Special Contribution Award winner, Rich Huang, collaborated with eight drummers from renown bands in Taiwan to deliver an inspiring and magnificent drum performance.

The GMA was also crafty in their epidemic control measures. Each nominee and presenter were given special face covers with their names stitched on it. The nominees are also exempt from face masks in the waiting area that is sectioned off by transparent dividers so that the cameras are also able to capture their reactions. The host Waa Wei served as the director for epidemic control in a short video for raising awareness. Netizens praised the GMA for its creativity and strong measures against COVID-19 as the ceremony came to a successful close.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1310024/31st_Golden_Melody_Awards_Ceremony_Stage.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1310025/31st_GMA_Waiting_area_Sectioned_off_by_transparent_dividers.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1310026/31st_GMA_Presenter_Jolin_Tsai_in_mask.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1310027/Best_Female_and_Male_Vocalist__Mandarin__Waa_Wei_and_Wu_Qing_Feng.jpg