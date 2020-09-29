HONOR Watch GS Pro Goes on Sale from 28 September; Camo Blue and Camo Grey Editions Launching from October

29 settembre 2020 a

Former Pro Rugby Player and Recovering Quadriplegic Ed Jackson Takes Leading Role in #DaretoExplore Campaign

LONDON, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global tech brand HONOR today announced that the HONOR Watch GS Pro will officially go on sale starting from 28 September, on HONOR Watch GS Pro UK, HONOR Watch GS Pro France, HONOR Watch GS Pro Germany, HONOR Watch GS Pro Italy and HONOR Watch GS Pro Spain. Created to help urban adventurers boost their performance and explore the great outdoors, the HONOR Watch GS Pro is the ultimate companion for those eager and willing to get out of their comfort zone and those who dare to explore.

Rugged Design, Superior 25 Day Battery Life and Enhanced GPS Navigation Capabilities to Fuel Your Next Adventure

Featuring rugged design, 316L stainless steel bezel, high-precision metal finishing technology, the HONOR Watch GS Pro offers sophisticated look and feel to allow users can effortlessly transition look always good between city life and an outdoor adventure. Equipped with an extraordinary 25-day battery life, the HONOR Watch GS Pro offers enhanced navigation capabilities including a GPS Route Back Function to guide you safely back to your starting point, as well as weather alerts and sunrise and sunset notifications, ideal for ambitious adventurers on longer treks. In addition, the HONOR Watch GS Pro supports more than 100 workout modes including mountain climbing, hiking, skiing, indoor and outdoor running and free training to help you push further and achieve your health and fitness goals.

Multiple Straps to Choose from, Camo Blue and Camo Grey Editions Launching from October

HONOR Watch GS Pro is made of high-performance fluoroelastomer and comfortable nylon instead of the traditional silicone materials. The Fluoroelastometers are highly resistant to heat, sweat and oil, and less likely prone to induce any allergic reaction. The HONOR Watch GS Pro is available in Charcoal Black and Marl White with fluoroelastometers at launch.

The nylon materials is timeless confident in design and is perfect for wearing all-day long with its light-weighted, durable qualities. The HONOR Watch GS Pro also comes in two colors in nylon materials, Camo Blue edition launching in October and Camo Grey edition in November. By employing Dope Dyeing technique, HONOR Watch GS Pro nylon strap offers stronger color and enhanced resistance to wear and tear. Using less chemicals and energy, Dope Dyeing is more environmental friendly compared with traditional dying process.

HONOR Partners with Former Pro Rugby Player and Recovering Quadriplegic Ed Jackson in #DaretoExplore Campaign

HONOR unveiled its #DaretoExplore campaign, a rallying call for young explorers to train effectively and dream fiercely for their next big adventure. Kicking off the campaign, HONOR has teamed up with Ed Jackson, a former professional rugby player and recovering quadriplegic, who has been climbing mountains to raise money for charity following an accident which left him paralysed from the neck down three years ago.

No stranger to adventure, Ed has been using the HONOR Watch GS Pro to help him train for his grueling treks, including a recent trek to the summit of Gran Paradiso in Italy, allowing him to push further and explore more of the great outdoors. Due to his disability, Ed uses up to 50 percent more energy compared to able-bodied athletes. Wearable technology and the HONOR Watch GS Pro's health monitoring features have been a lifeline to help Ed more effectively monitor his heart rate, calorie deficit and sleep quality.

To promote the HONOR Watch GS Pro among adventure seekers and outdoor enthusiasts, HONOR announced the "100 Hours of Survival" role play game today. With the help of HONOR Watch GS Pro, participants find a way home from the dark forest. Log in HIHONOR Halloween to start adventure. Follow the conversation on social using #DaretoExplore.

The HONOR Watch GS Pro is available now for €249.90 on HIHONOR store. For more information, please visit www.hihonor.com.

About HONOR

HONOR is a leading tech brand for the global youth, born during the growth of mobile internet, and shaped by groundbreaking technology resulting from the company's unwavering focus on R&D investment. Embracing every possibility in the era of 5G and AI, HONOR aims to create an intelligent new world for youth by developing a smart living ecosystem and inspirational youth culture. HONOR will continue to set itself apart by discovering the fun in innovation, introducing a tech chic lifestyle, and offering a diverse and open online community for its ardent, growing fan base.

