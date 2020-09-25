Zoomlion Releases First Tower Crane Safety Declaration, Calling for Enhanced Safety Standards

25 settembre 2020 a

XIONG'AN NEW AREA, China, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (Zoomlion), a leading Chinese manufacturer of construction machinery and heavy equipment, has published the world's first enterprise tower crane safety declaration during the 2020 Zoomlion Xiong'an Construction Convention and Tower Crane Safety Summit on September 14 in Xiong'an New Area, a state-level new area next to the Chinese capital Beijing, inviting industry-wide participation in raising the safety standards of tower cranes.

Guo Xuehong, Vice President of Zoomlion, noted in the opening speech that as a leader of the construction hoisting machinery industry, it is of Zoomlion's responsibility to promote safe, high-quality and sustainable development of the tower crane industry.

The tower crane safety declaration specifies 11 core standards in the four areas of control safety, structure safety, extreme environment safety and cloud safety, which includes a test load that surpasses European standards, wire rope breaking strength capacity, digital safety device control and more.

As of September 14, the total delivery of Zoomlion's construction hoisting machinery equipment has surpassed 10 billion yuan (US$1.47 billion), three months earlier compared to 2019. It showed Zoomlion's No.1 position in the global tower crane market as well as its strong commitment to high quality and safety standards.

"Zoomlion is providing all-round support for the construction of Xiong'an New Area through two platforms – the Zoomlion safety management platform and product delivery platform, and two bases – tower crane and construction elevator support base and Xiong'an training base," said Tang Shaofang, Vice President of Zoomlion and General Manager of Zoomlion Construction Hoisting Machinery Company. "At the moment, over 80 percent of the tower cranes working across various construction projects in Xiong'an are supplied by Zoomlion."

"With the tower crane safety declaration, Zoomlion is committed to the safe and positive development of the industry. We seek to encourage others to value safety and continuously upgrade both the quality and safety standards," said Yu Lekang, Deputy General Manager of Zoomlion Construction Hoisting Machinery Company.

