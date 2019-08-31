La modella trans come beauty-testimonial di Chanel

rivoluzione in passerella
Theodora Quinlivan. Questo nome non vi dice niente? Forse vi dirà qualcosa il suo splendido viso e il suo corpo affusolato che campeggiano sui cartelloni pubblicitari della celeberrima ed esclusiva casa di moda Chanel per il settore della cosmesi. Ma è una testimonial beauty che segna la storia: Theodora è una modella 25enne transgender, la prima in una campagna della maison parigina e del mondo del make-up in generale. Come spesso accade la fashion industry coglie e rilancia i cambiamenti sociali.
D'altra parte i brand sanno che ai tempi di internet, la strategia dell’accettazione è efficace e rende in termini di immagine e vendite. In un post sul suo account Instagram, Theodora detta Teddy si è presa la rivincita sui detrattori e su chi le ha fatto del male: “Chanel beauty è stato un momento trionfale di pianto per me. Tutta la mia vita è stata una lotta. Sono stata vittima di bullismo a scuola, i bambini minacciano di uccidermi e descrivono dettagliatamente come avrebbero fatto, mio padre mi picchiava e mi chiamava frocio, ho ricevuto delle vendette per aver detto pubblicamente di essere stato aggredito sessualmente sul lavoro ... Questa è stata una vittoria per tutta quella m***a. Avevo seguito 2 spettacoli per Chanel mentre vivevo in modalità invisibile (stealth significa che non avevo ancora reso pubblica la mia identità trans) e quando sono uscita allo scoperto sapevo che avrei smesso di lavorare con alcuni marchi, pensavo che non avrei mai lavorato con l'iconica casa di Chanel mai più. Ma eccomi qui a Chanel Beauty Advertising. Sono la prima persona trans apertamente a lavorare per la casa di Chanel. Il mondo ti prenderà a calci, ti sputerà e ti dirà che sei inutile. Il tuo compito è avere la forza di alzarti e spingere, di continuare a combattere, perché se ti arrendi non sperimenterai mai le lacrime del trionfo”.
