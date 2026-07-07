Two ocean giants join Nova Marine Carriers' fleet

Celebration in Naples for the 45th anniversary of the Lugano-based shipping company owned by the Romeo and Gozzi families

07 luglio 2026 a

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A historic course change has been made by the Lugano-based Nova Marine Carriers Group, owned by the Romeo and Gozzi families. Founded in 1981 by Giovanni Romeo, the company owns and manages a fleet of more than 120 vessels. Having steadily built its presence in the small and medium-sized bulk carrier and cement carrier segments, the Group has now taken a major step forward by investing for the first time in the highly competitive Kamsarmax sector, a class of vessels with a deadweight capacity ranging from 80,000 to 85,000 dwt.

Nova Marine Carriers has acquired control of two vessels in this segment: Sider Andromeda, built in 2022 at China's Jiangsu Yangzi-Mitsui Shipbuilding Co. shipyard and primarily employed in the transportation of grain, and her sister ship, Sider Antares. Both vessels will be managed by Nova Marine's newly established Panamax desk.

The transaction marks the entry of the company, led by Vincenzo Romeo, into the large-scale deep-sea shipping market. It also confirms Nova Marine's presence across five continents and reflects the company's accelerating expansion in the logistics sector through a series of investments in major port terminals.

The announcement was made during the celebrations marking the 45th anniversary of the shipping company, now firmly established in Lugano, Switzerland.

"We have always been and remain," commented the Group's management, referring also to the event held in the magnificent setting of the Real Bosco di Capodimonte in Naples, which welcomed more than 700 guests from around the world, "a discreet group and family, for whom a low-profile approach has always been one of our defining characteristics. However, we felt the time had come to celebrate together with the community of employees, clients, business partners and shipbuilding industry professionals who have believed in us over the years, grown alongside us, and enabled us to face and overcome ever greater challenges"