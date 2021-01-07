Cerca
Il poliziotto fa il selfie con i rivoltosi. Cos'è successo al Congresso Usa

Non si placano le proteste sulla sicurezza al Congresso durante l'assalto dei sostenitori trumpiani. In questo video postato su Twitter si vede un agente fare un selfie con uno dei rivoltosi. 

 

