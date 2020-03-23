cerca

comunicati

OneWeb Successfully Launches 34 More Satellites Into Orbit in Second Launch of 2020

di AdnKronos

23 Marzo 2020

OneWeb declares today's satellite launch a success  

This launch continues path towards internet everywhere for everyone  

OneWeb is proud to launch from Kazakhstan, extending Baikonur Cosmodrome's world-class legacy to the space industry  

LONDON, March 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneWeb, the global communications company with a mission to bring connectivity to everyone everywhere, announced today the successful launch of 34 more satellites, aboard a Soyuz launch vehicle from the historic Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. Lift-off occurred on March 21st at 17:06 UTC. OneWeb's satellites separated from the rocket and were dispensed in nine batches with signal acquisition anticipated in the coming hours.   

This is the second of its 34 satellite launches in six weeks, an achievement made possible by the pace and execution of OneWeb Satellites' high-volume production factory in Florida. This launch brings the total number of satellites in the constellation to 74, further solidifying OneWeb's position as a leading global communications company.  

This third successful launch is another proof point of the rapid progress OneWeb has made over the past year. The company has now successfully deployed and tested satellites, installed ground stations globally, secured valuable spectrum and has a range of user terminals in development to meet customer needs. In the execution phase of its system deployment, OneWeb looks forward to bringing its services to markets including aviation and maritime, and working with carriers to provide services in rural and remote areas.   

The current global health and economic crisis underscores the tremendous need and demand for connectivity, especially for rural and under-connected communities worldwide. From remote working, to online learning, to accessing healthcare information and medical advice, there is an overwhelming need to have more solutions available to connect people everywhere. OneWeb is making significant strides to deliver the connectivity that is currently lacking around the world.  

Adrian Steckel, CEO of OneWeb, said: "We are very proud of the progress we have made so far in 2020 and I would like to show the utmost gratitude for the time, effort, and expertise of the OneWeb company, our partners and our people as we come together and support one another.  

"In these unprecedented times following the global outbreak of COVID-19, people around the world find themselves trying to continue their lives and work online. We see the need for OneWeb, greater now more than ever before. High-quality connectivity is the lifeline to enabling people to work, continue their education, stay up to date on important healthcareinformation and stay meaningfully connected to one another. The crisis has demonstrated the imperative need for connectivity everywhere and has exposed urgent shortcomings in many organizations' connectivity capabilities. Our satellite network is poised to fill in many of these critical gaps in the global communications infrastructure." 

Follow #OneWebLaunch on OneWeb social media channels: YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook.

Webcast playback   Launch highlights available   View on OneWeb YouTube

Launch Imagery    Media kit 

Launch Facility  Soyuz Launch Complex, Baikonur, Kazakhstan.

 

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Conte chiude l'Italia in uno show

Conte chiude l'Italia in uno show | Chi si ferma e cosa resta aperto

Bufera social su Barbara Palombelli: più morti al nord perché... E al sud insorgono

Bufera sulla  Palombelli: più morti al nord perché... E al sud insorgono

Coronavirus, ecco il nuovo modulo di autocertificazione per uscire di casa

Cambia l'autocertificazione: il nuovo modulo obbligatorio per uscire di casa | SCARICA

Giorgia Meloni e il tremendo sospetto su Christine Lagarde. Così accusa Francia e Germania

Giorgia Meloni e il tremendo sospetto sulla Lagarde
Così rovinano l'Italia

A Roma non la contano giusta

A Roma non la contano giusta

Roma, le regole anti coronavirus per gli immigrati non valgono: che succede in centro

Le regole per gli immigrati non valgono: che fanno in centro a Roma

Porta la voce, ma in mascherina. Rocco Casalino è terrorizzato dal coronavirus

Porta la voce, ma in mascherina. Casalino terrorizzato dal coronavirus

Coronavirus, dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: i meme

Dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: il meme è... virale

Coronavirus, a via del Corso i divieti non si rispettano. Tutti in giro a fare la spesa

Coronavirus, a via del Corso i divieti non si rispettano. Tutti in giro a fare la spesa

Coronavirus, toh chi si rivede. Tutti in fila al Centro Astalli

Coronavirus, toh chi si rivede
Tutti in fila al Centro Astalli

La furia pazzesca del leone: come sbrana il ghepardo invasore

La furia pazzesca del leone: come sbrana il ghepardo invasore

Coronavirus, furia Giorgia Meloni su Conte : convocazione immediata e ad oltranza del Parlamento

Furia Meloni su Conte: riaprire il Parlamento
Insorge Salvini, ora basta. Appello a Mattarella

Coronavirus, la minaccia del presidente Vincenzo De Luca: compare in video con la mazza

Ultimo avviso: il presidente De Luca compare in video con la mazza

Il leopardo azzanna la preda in piena siccità. Ecco come va a pesca

Il leopardo aggredisce e azzanna la preda in piena siccità. Ecco come va a pesca

Divieti, fisco e mascherine, le richieste di Salvini a Mattarella

Divieti, fisco e mascherine, l'appello di Salvini a Mattarella

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33