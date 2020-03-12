cerca

comunicati

Uber drives customer-focused innovation with Mixpanel

di AdnKronos

12 Marzo 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mixpanel, the world's leading product analytics company, teamed up with Uber to help its teams make analytics self-serve for every product manager. As Uber expands into new markets, its regional product teams tailor everything from the signup flow to the app experience to best meet local needs. Doing this effectively requires making analytics on the user experience as easy to access as possible for employees across the globe so they can always back their decisions with data.

"The needs of our customers are always evolving, so we're continuously testing changes to the experience we provide to both riders and drivers," says Ingrid Bernaudin, Product Lead for Driver Growth. "Mixpanel made analytics self-serve for the product teams at Uber, so anyone can answer questions they have on user conversion, retention, and activation that are locally relevant and optimized for that region."

After looking at the analytics products available in the market, Uber chose Mixpanel based on its ability to provide powerful analysis that's easy to use and scales with its teams. With a sophisticated data setup already in place, Mixpanel's flexibility to integrate with it reliably, across very large volumes of data, was also key for the company.

"Uber's product and data teams are on the cutting edge and will push us to continually evolve Mixpanel to be faster and more powerful," says Neil Rahilly, Mixpanel's VP of Product and Design. "We're excited to arm them with self-serve analytics so they can build amazing experiences throughout the world."

About MixpanelMixpanel's mission is to increase the rate of innovation by helping companies build better products through data. With our market-leading product analytics solution, product teams can analyze how and why their users engage, convert, and retain in real-time across devices to improve their user experience.

Mixpanel serves over 26,000 companies from different industries around the world, including Expedia, Twitter, and Ancestry. Headquartered in San Francisco, Mixpanel has offices in New York, Seattle, Austin, London, Barcelona, Paris, Amsterdam, and Singapore. For more information, visit: www.mixpanel.com.

About UberUber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 15 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/722004/Mixpanel_Inc_Logo.jpg

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Autocertificazione per spostarsi, il nuovo modulo del ministero

Autocertificazione per spostarsi, il nuovo modulo del ministero

TENETEVI IL VOSTRO VIRUS

TENETEVI IL VOSTRO VIRUS
L'aiuto che ci arriva da Ue e Bce

Piazzapulita, la terribile verità: Coronavirus come la Spagnola, morirà tantissima gente

"Coronavirus come la Spagnola". Il medico: si rischiano 600mila morti

Coronavirus, Giuseppe Conte: ecco il decreto 'Io resto a casa'. Tutta Italia diventa Zona Rossa

Tutta Italia "zona protetta". Scuole chiuse fino al 3 aprile, stop serie A

la grande fuga

Conte fa fuggire il virus da Milano. Ma scarica la colpa sulle Regioni

Roma, le regole anti coronavirus per gli immigrati non valgono: che succede in centro

Le regole per gli immigrati non valgono: che fanno in centro a Roma [foto]

Supermercati h24 presi d'assalto dopo il discorso del premier Conte

Conte finisce di parlare, assalto ai supermercati h24

Nicola Zingaretti a Porta a Porta E Bruno Vespa ritirò la mano

Zingaretti a Porta a Porta
E Bruno Vespa ritirò la mano

Coronavirus, dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: i meme

Dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: il meme è... virale

Il Pd finisce in quarantena dopo il caso Zingaretti

Il Pd finisce in quarantena
dopo il caso Zingaretti

Matteo Renzi inglese colpisce ancora. "Ti-ater..." l'intervista alla Cnn fa ridere i social

Torna il Renzi inglese. L'intervista alla Cnn fa ridere i social [video]

Elettra Lamborghini

Elettra Lamborghini raffinatissima col giochino sul water

Il cane coraggioso all'assalto dei leoni. E finisce così

Il cane coraggioso all'assalto dei leoni. E finisce così

Vittorio Sgarbi, verità brutale sul coronavirus: preoccupatevi solo se...

Sgarbi, verità brutale sul coronavirus: preoccupatevi solo se...

Elodie in versione balletto sexy insieme alla cantante di Mamacita

Elodie in versione balletto sexy insieme alla cantante di Mamacita

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33