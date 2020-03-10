ATEX Certified Raman Analyzer Now Available from Tornado Spectral Systems

OPIS 35 Provides "Inherently Safe" Laser Radiation for Zone 0 Hazardous Location

TORONTO, March 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Tornado Spectral Systems Inc., a leading manufacturer of Raman analyzers for process monitoring, announced today that it has received ATEX and IECEx certification for its OPIS 35 laser accessory. The certification is in accordance to the IEC 60079 standard and authorizes the HyperFlux™ PRO Plus Raman analyzer for operation in ATEX Zone 0 when both products are used together.

In the certified configuration, the OPIS 35 and HyperFlux™ PRO Plus are placed in a safe location with fiber optic interconnections to the Raman probe in the hazardous location. The OPIS 35 regulates the HyperFlux™ PRO Plus laser output to guarantee that no greater than 35mW of laser power can enter the hazardous location. In accordance with Class 3B laser regulation, the OPIS 35 provides ATEX/IECEx certified signalling to facilitate remote emergency laser shutdown and laser status indication.

"With OPIS 35, our users are now able to conduct process monitoring in an Ex regulated facility," states Scott Baker, Chief Executive Officer of Tornado. "The HyperFlux™ PRO Plus analyzer's 10x advantage in optical efficiency makes high precision measurements at 35mW laser power possible, and now our inherently safe laser source alleviates the pain of complex and expensive system-level safety protocols. As far as we know, Tornado is the first in the industry to provide such a solution," he continued.

Tornado Spectral Systems is now shipping the OPIS 35. Customers seeking to add Raman analysis to their hazardous environments can find more information at https://tornado-spectral.com/ or by emailing sales@tornado-spectral.com

About Tornado Spectral Systems:

Founded in 2013, Tornado Spectral Systems designs, manufactures, and sells chemical analysis systems based on Raman spectroscopy. Bolstered by its patented High Throughput Virtual Slit (HTVS) technology, Tornado's HyperFlux spectrometers deliver significantly enhanced photon collection power. HTVS eliminates the physical slit of a conventional spectrometer and avoids signal losses while maintaining high spectral resolution, allowing for faster measurements and lower detection limits. To learn more about Tornado Spectral Systems, please visit our website: tornado-spectral.com

Media Inquiries: Omar Abbasi, Marketing Communications Specialist, Tel: 416.361.3444 x 140, Email: omar.abbasi@tornado-spectral.com