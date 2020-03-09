cerca

comunicati

Westinghouse Signs Long-Term Contract With TVO To Support Its Fleet

di AdnKronos

9 Marzo 2020

Contract is for all units, including pressurized water reactor Olkiluoto 3

HELSINKI, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Westinghouse Electric Company announced it has signed a long-term contract with the Finnish nuclear power company Teollisuuden Voima Oyj (TVO) for in-service inspections of all three of their units: the two boiling water reactors Olkiluoto 1 and 2, and the EPR pressurized water reactor Olkiluoto 3.

Under the contract, Westinghouse will deliver advanced inspections for several major components, including primary tubing and nozzles of the steam generator at Olkiluoto 3, and inspections of the reactor pressure vessels and internals at Olkiluoto 1 and 2.

"This contract demonstrates the trust that TVO places in our ability to provide full support to the long-term operation of their plant," said Patrick Fragman, Westinghouse president and chief executive officer.

"This contract is important for the safe and efficient operation of all the Olkiluoto units, today and far in to the future," said Mikko Kosonen, TVO's senior vice president, safety and security.

The high degree of automation and remote operation of the inspection solutions in this contract serve to reduce critical path occupation, lower the dose exposure to personnel and allow simultaneous tasks to be performed on the component being inspected. Westinghouse will continue to collaborate closely with TVO to further develop high-quality inspection solutions and to reduce the outage duration.

Westinghouse Electric Company is the world's pioneering nuclear energy company and is a leading supplier of nuclear plant products and technologies to utilities throughout the world. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 in Shippingport, Pa., U.S. Today, Westinghouse technology is the basis for approximately one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants.  For more information, please visit www.westinghousenuclear.com

Contact: Sarah CassellaDirector, External CommunicationsEmail: cassels@westinghouse.com   Phone: +1 (412) 374-4744

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/888167/WESTINGHOUSE_ELECTRIC_Logo.jpg

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Un'ipotesi da brividi. Cosa c'è dietro la tele-svolta di Giuseppe Conte

Un'ipotesi da brividi. Cosa c'è dietro la tele-svolta di Giuseppe Conte

Altro che Italia. Il primo focolaio d'Europa in Germania: Coronavirus identificato il 24 gennaio

Altro che Italia. Il primo focolaio d'Europa in Germania: Coronavirus identificato il 24 gennaio

la grande fuga

Conte fa fuggire il virus da Milano. Ma scarica la colpa sulle Regioni

"Come evitare il Coronavirus". Le regole anticontagio: non lo ferma il panico, ma l'intelligenza

"Come evitare il Coronavirus". Le regole anticontagio: non lo ferma il panico, ma l'intelligenza

Piazza Pulita

Formigli mostra in tv
i malati gravi di coronavirus

Nicola Zingaretti a Porta a Porta E Bruno Vespa ritirò la mano

Zingaretti a Porta a Porta
E Bruno Vespa ritirò la mano

Coronavirus, dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: i meme

Dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: il meme è... virale

Il Pd finisce in quarantena dopo il caso Zingaretti

Il Pd finisce in quarantena
dopo il caso Zingaretti

Diletta Leotta scioglie pure la neve, e i fan si scaldano

Diletta Leotta, ultime foto pazzesche: scioglie pure la neve. E i fan si scaldano

Sexy Clizia, ecco come fa impazzire gli uomini

Sexy Clizia, ecco come fa impazzire gli uomini

Vittorio Sgarbi, verità brutale sul coronavirus: preoccupatevi solo se...

Sgarbi, verità brutale sul coronavirus: preoccupatevi solo se...

Elettra Lamborghini

Elettra Lamborghini raffinatissima col giochino sul water

Colpo di stato delle leonesse: la brutta fine del leone senza scampo

Colpo di stato delle leonesse: la brutta fine del leone senza scampo

Il prosciutto proibito di Salvini, i sei caffè di Renzi e l'orribile pizza francese. Il Superpodio!

Il prosciutto proibito di Salvini, i sei caffè di Renzi e l'orribile pizza francese. Il Superpodio!

Conte è imbambolato, scende in campo Giorgia Meloni: venite in Italia

Giorgia Meloni al posto di Conte
Nessun rischio in Italia, venite qui

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33