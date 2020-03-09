cerca

National Inbound Tourism Association of Moldova: 3 Reasons to Visit Moldova - Three Immersive Wine Routes to Europe's Most Hidden Treasure

9 Marzo 2020

CHISINAU, Moldova, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Republic of Moldova is increasingly becoming an exciting tourist destination at the heart of Europe. Known for its rich history, a long-lasting tradition for hospitality that manifests itself through wine and food, Moldova is proud to announce the launch of three new Wine Routes as the perfect gateway to exploring this off the beaten path destination.

 

The Wine Routes of Moldova have successfully adhered to the ITER VITIS ROUTE, the European Cultural Route of the Vine and Wine 'Iter Vitis – Les Chemins de la Vigne', promoted by the European Federation Iter Vitis and certified 'Cultural Route of the Council of Europe' in 2009. 'Iter Vitis – Les Chemins de la Vigne' aim is to safeguard wine biodiversity and to highlight its uniqueness in a globalised world. Moldova's Association of Inbound Tourism (ANTRIM) is proud to represent Moldova in this venture and to develop authentic wine experiences and wine tourism itineraries. The Wine Routes of Moldova have opened up 7 unique wine and gastronomy itineraries, memorable visits to 30 wineries, cellar doors and tasting rooms, access to 15 wine events, and dozens of immersive cultural experiences.

The Wine Routes of Moldova are crossing in three areas granted protected geographical indication. The central Codru PGI Wine Route represents the largest number of wineries, and here you can find outstanding whites, reds, and sparkling wine. The Trajan's Wall PGI Wine Route extends from the capital, Chisinau, to the South-West. Known for its red varieties, it passes through Moldova's autonomous Gagauzia territory with Turkish influence and diverse gastronomy. The Stefan the Great PGI Wine Route, which starts in Chisinau and continues to the South-East takes you on a journey through incredible wines, historic monuments and breathtaking landscapes.

Lonely Planet comments:

"The Wine Routes of Moldova is a network of three routes, which reach into the country's historic wine regions of Codru, Valul lui Traian and Stefan Voda. The roads – begin in the capital, Chisinau – and serve as cultural and adventure corridors that map out festival, events, and key points of interests such as B&Bs, fortresses, monasteries, nature reserves, and archaeological sites. For travelers, this network provides clear itineraries while exposing an unsullied authenticity and unexpectedly gourmet mindset anchored by more than 5000 years of wine-making history and a significant level of wine production."– Lonely Planet, 2020

Link: https://www.lonelyplanet.com/articles/wine-routes-moldova

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jKtHtHyBudM

