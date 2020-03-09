cerca

comunicati

Impact Asset Manager ThomasLloyd Reaches a Record High for Finance for Its Climate Projects - Client Funds Worth €330 Million Raised

di AdnKronos

9 Marzo 2020

ZURICH, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ThomasLloyd, the impact investor and provider of climate-related finance, has raised €339 million from clients through its sustainable investment solutions in the 2019 financial year, representing a considerable year-on-year (2018: €209 million) increase of no less than 63 per cent. The money acquired from clients came to the company primarily from its core European markets.    

As a result, ThomasLloyd is again taking first place for the second year in a row in the ranking of real-asset-investment providers published every year in Germany's trade press. The transactions incorporated into this analysis include infrastructure bonds ('green bonds') and closed- and open-ended infrastructure funds (AIFs) issued in Liechtenstein and Luxembourg as well as structured, sustainable investment solutions.

'It shows that ongoing climate change and the associated, negative consequences for the most important foundation of human life – an intact environment – have led to a broad change in awareness, including on the part of investors. Sustainable investment themes with a focus on climate-friendly infrastructure projects in selected emerging economies are being rated more highly by both private and institutional investors', says T.U. Michael Sieg, Chairman and Group CEO of the ThomasLloyd Group, commenting on the successful acquisition. 'As a pioneer and bridge-builder for viable infrastructure projects in countries and regions whose development into sustainable economies promises the greatest effect in the battle against climate change.'

About ThomasLloyd Group

ThomasLloyd is a global investment and advisory firm dedicated to leading the necessary process for social and environmental change, focusing exclusively on the financing, construction and operation of sustainable projects in the infrastructure, agriculture and property sectors. The range of services comprises products and services through the entire value chain of these sectors. In addition to the structuring, placement and management of impact investing solutions, they include consulting and financing of projects and companies, as well as digital financial services, particularly in investment brokerage, investment advisory and asset management. Founded in 2003, ThomasLloyd is now one of the world's leading impact investors and providers of climate financing. Headquartered in Zurich and with over 250 employees in 17 locations in North America, Europe and Asia, the company currently manages assets of over 4.1 billion USD for more than 60,000 private and institutional investors. Further information can be found at:  www.thomas-lloyd.com

For further information, contact:

ThomasLloyd GroupPress/CommunicationPhone +49(0)89-599-890-313Fax +49(0)89-599-890-323public.relations@thomas-lloyd.comwww.thomas-lloyd.com

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Un'ipotesi da brividi. Cosa c'è dietro la tele-svolta di Giuseppe Conte

Un'ipotesi da brividi. Cosa c'è dietro la tele-svolta di Giuseppe Conte

Altro che Italia. Il primo focolaio d'Europa in Germania: Coronavirus identificato il 24 gennaio

Altro che Italia. Il primo focolaio d'Europa in Germania: Coronavirus identificato il 24 gennaio

la grande fuga

Conte fa fuggire il virus da Milano. Ma scarica la colpa sulle Regioni

"Come evitare il Coronavirus". Le regole anticontagio: non lo ferma il panico, ma l'intelligenza

"Come evitare il Coronavirus". Le regole anticontagio: non lo ferma il panico, ma l'intelligenza

Piazza Pulita

Formigli mostra in tv
i malati gravi di coronavirus

Nicola Zingaretti a Porta a Porta E Bruno Vespa ritirò la mano

Zingaretti a Porta a Porta
E Bruno Vespa ritirò la mano

Coronavirus, dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: i meme

Dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: il meme è... virale

Il Pd finisce in quarantena dopo il caso Zingaretti

Il Pd finisce in quarantena
dopo il caso Zingaretti

Diletta Leotta scioglie pure la neve, e i fan si scaldano

Diletta Leotta, ultime foto pazzesche: scioglie pure la neve. E i fan si scaldano

Sexy Clizia, ecco come fa impazzire gli uomini

Sexy Clizia, ecco come fa impazzire gli uomini

Vittorio Sgarbi, verità brutale sul coronavirus: preoccupatevi solo se...

Sgarbi, verità brutale sul coronavirus: preoccupatevi solo se...

Elettra Lamborghini

Elettra Lamborghini raffinatissima col giochino sul water

Colpo di stato delle leonesse: la brutta fine del leone senza scampo

Colpo di stato delle leonesse: la brutta fine del leone senza scampo

Il prosciutto proibito di Salvini, i sei caffè di Renzi e l'orribile pizza francese. Il Superpodio!

Il prosciutto proibito di Salvini, i sei caffè di Renzi e l'orribile pizza francese. Il Superpodio!

Conte è imbambolato, scende in campo Giorgia Meloni: venite in Italia

Giorgia Meloni al posto di Conte
Nessun rischio in Italia, venite qui

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33