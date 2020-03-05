cerca

Padmate's Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, PaMu Scroll, Win 2020 iF Design Award

di AdnKronos

5 Marzo 2020

The Company also Launches Global Campaign to Recruit Distributers

XIAMEN, China, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PaMu Scroll, of the innovative electronics manufacturer Padmate, took home the 2020 iF Design Award in Hamburg, Germany. Following the win, Padmate announced a new global recruitment and distribution campaign for the award-winning product.

Padmate Chief Designer Cai Xiaolu said, "The design of the PaMu Scroll was inspired by ancient Chinese scrolls, which were used to communicate information in the form of words and pictures, just as we use Bluetooth headsets to deliver voice."

PaMu Scroll's unique use of scroll-influenced imagery, reflecting the essence of Chinese forms of expression, differentiates the product in the Bluetooth headset market while attracting a group of fans who love showing their personalities. The company also partnered with the Palace Museum to jointly launch Scroll earphones with a customized design themed after the Chinese imperial dragon robe, showcasing the brand's oriental style.

PaMu Scroll delivers sophisticated sound quality and highly accurate voice reproduction. Ergonomically designed to achieve a perfect fit within the ear, at a mere 5 grams (.175 oz.), the earbuds are lightweight and ear-friendly, making them comfortable. The water-proof design, based on the demanding IPX6-grade standard, assures users the ability to use the headset in all environments, without needing to worry when running or commuting in the rain.

Padmate also announced the beginning of a recruitment campaign for global agents interested in selling and distributing its products. It will continue with the scroll-type design, and roll out new experience-upgraded truly wireless Bluetooth headsets. Interested parties are invited to contact info@padmate.cn.  

Founded in 2011, Padmate develops and produces innovative Bluetooth headsets and electronic products, empowering healthy lifestyles through technology. The company seeks inspiration for its unique designs from what is generally seen as naturally pleasing among people of all backgrounds as well as classic fashions, transforming every headset into a work of art. In 2018 and 2019, it launched two products PaMu Scroll and PaMu Slide on Indiegogo, receiving support from more than 80,000 backers and creating two new records in the platfrom. PaMu, a brand of Padmate's audio products category, is dedicated to developing highly personalized products, which have been recognized and recommended by leaders in the world of product experience, as well as by NBA players Spencer Dinwiddie and Kyle Kuzma.

