Rapyd Launches Card Acquiring in Europe with Integrated Local Payment Method Acceptance Expanding its Global Network to Support Rising eCommerce Growth

16 settembre 2020 a

a

a

European businesses can implement digital and omni-channel payment experiences enabling consumers in 100+ countries to pay with cards, bank transfers, ewallets and cash through a single provider and contract

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapyd, a global fintech as a service company announced today a major expansion of its European platform, adding end-to-end card acquiring capabilities to its industry-leading payments capabilities. Rapyd now offers the most comprehensive full stack payment acceptance capabilities in Europe including card acceptance through Mastercard and Visa, and support for local Alternative Payment Methods (APM's) in over 100 countries, all accessible from a single platform and managed from one contract reconciliation process.

The acceleration towards digital payments continues unabated with businesses continuing to move online, further expanding into new geographies as consumers turn to online commerce due to the COVID-19 pandemic. By adding fully integrated online card acquiring capabilities and offering the industry's largest number of APMs, currently more than 900+ local payment methods are supported, the Rapyd platform offers the easiest way for European businesses to expand globally online. This also gives merchants the ability to extend their existing point-of-sale (POS) systems to deliver an integrated omni-channel commerce experience as business models change and consumer shopping preferences evolve.

According to a recently released Forrester 2020 Consumer Technographics Survey on digital commerce which surveyed thousands of consumers the impact of social distancing, lockdowns, and other measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic is causing a significant increase in eCommerce. Merchants who can offer online card acceptance and local payment methods are well positioned to grow in existing markets as well as to find new areas for regional and global growth and expansion as e-commerce continues its heavy expansion.

Speaking about the launch of pan-European card acceptance capabilities Sarel Tal, Rapyd Vice President and General Manager for Europe, Middle East, and Africa, noted "European merchants are at a crossroads and need to fully embrace digital commerce to thrive as consumer shopping and payment preferences are changing rapidly. Compensating for the loss of in-store business, merchants need to quickly expand into global markets to pursue cross-border sales opportunities, significantly improve conversion rates and reduce cart abandonment. Rapyd solves the complexity of payments and can even eliminate the number of payment providers merchants must work with as they implement global expansion plans."

Rapyd continues to grow its global footprint expanding its integrated fintech capabilities with launches across multiple markets globally. In the past year the company has launched full stack payment capabilities in several of the world's largest consumer markets including the United Kingdom, India, Brazil, Mexico and Singapore. Rapyd's unique approach allows ecommerce businesses, marketplaces, technology platforms and others to offer comprehensive and configurable payment capabilities based on the favorite ways consumers like to pay locally.

To learn more about Rapyd's card acceptance and full stack payment capabilities visit https://www.rapyd.net/collect/

About Rapyd

Rapyd is the fastest way to power local payments anywhere in the world, enabling companies across the globe to access markets quicker than ever before. By utilizing Rapyd's unparalleled payments network and fintech as a service platform, businesses and consumers can engage in local and cross-border transactions in any market. The Rapyd platform is unifying fragmented payment systems worldwide by bringing together 900-plus payment methods in over 100 countries. Rapyd's investors include Stripe, General Catalyst, Oak FT, Tiger Global, Durable Capital, Target Global, and TaL Capital. To learn more about the company that is accelerating the fintech as a service revolution, visit www.rapyd.net, read our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.